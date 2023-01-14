Voter registration data bill clears first House vote

CHEYENNE — A bill that would allow certain voter registration data to become public upon request cleared another hurdle Friday.

After lengthy discussion in the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Wednesday, representatives passed House Bill 5, “Voter registry list-voter ID and absentee ballots,” without much discussion in Committee of the Whole Friday morning.

“What (HB 5) is going to do is amend the definition of the registry list to include the voter identification numbers and absentee ballot requests and returns,” Rep. Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton, said. “It is just to make those available and codify that into statute.”

The bill will allow unique identifying numbers for elections and information relating to absentee ballot requests and returns to become public on request.

The House adopted a committee-approved amendment Friday that does two things. According to Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, the amendment includes clarifying language that changes “absentee ballot requests and returns” in the bill to “absentee ballot status.” That change was made at the request of Wyoming county clerks, Olsen said. The second part of the amendment pertained to information included on voter registry lists.

“There is a list of data and information that is discoverable on a public records request for that registry list,” Olsen said. “What we are adding to the list is registration status, so knowing when an individual first registered to vote.”

After a brief explanation of the bill and its amendments, debate was halted when the question was called. HB 5 then passed on a voice vote.

During the committee meeting Wednesday, Secretary of State Chuck Gray spoke in favor of HB 5.

“We are supportive of this bill,” Gray said Wednesday. “These clarifications are really good in terms of ensuring transparency within the electoral process.”

The practice of the Secretary of State’s Office for seven cycles was to release voter identification numbers, as well as information related to absentee ballot requests and returns, according to Gray. With HB 5, that practice will be reinstated.