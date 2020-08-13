You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voters Guide: Bryan Miller
View Comments

Voters Guide: Bryan Miller

{{featured_button_text}}

The Star-Tribune inadvertently left out the following candidate in its 2020 Voter Guide. His answers are printed below.

Bryan Miller, Republican for U.S. Senate

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I am a God-Fearing Family Man, a Life-long Wyoming Republican, Staunch Conservative, Champion of the Constitution, and Defender of Individual Rights. Wyoming is my home, I’m a small business owner, and entrepreneur. I’m a retired Air Force Officer and Pilot who served in Combat, Combat Support, and Disaster Relief Operations around the world. I have both national and international experience in both government and military arenas as well as a deep understanding of Wyoming’s legislative, executive, and judicial branches from seven plus years of direct engagement with each from both the Republican Party point of view and that of a citizen and small business owner. Finally, with all the turmoil in our nation today, the courage to lead is more urgently needed than ever. I am the only candidate for U.S. Senate with the guts to stand my ground in Washington and with leadership skills demonstrated and honed during my nearly 23 years in the military and I will boldly lead Wyoming into the future.

What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?

Simply put the top five would be: Jobs; Access to healthcare; Dependence on foreign sources for food, health, and defense lines of production; Education vs indoctrination of our children which is driving the socialist-Marxist agenda; and the growth of our state and national debt that will be passed on to our children, grand-children, and great grand-children.

What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?

First, clear the way to get businesses open and our kids back in school; this will restart the U.S. economy and thus the world economy. Both of which will grow the need for and use of energy sources. Second, clear the way for businesses who have moved overseas to come home. That way we can re-diversify our economy, secure our nation’s health system supply, food supply, and defense lines of production, all which will help put Wyoming’s citizens back to work. The diversification of coal use across energy production, carbon fiber production (we buy most of this from China now), 3-D Printing resins (Wyoming businesses are already courting RAMACO in Sheridan for this product) will ultimately stabilize prices.

Bryan Miller

Miller
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold
307 Politics

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold

  • Updated

Wyoming's bid to purchase 5 million combined acres of land on Wyoming's southern tier has been put on hold after its owner, Occidental Petroleum, announced it would be moving forward with another bidder.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News