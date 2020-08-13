Voters Guide: Bryan Miller

The Star-Tribune inadvertently left out the following candidate in its 2020 Voter Guide. His answers are printed below.
Bryan Miller, Republican for U.S. Senate
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am a God-Fearing Family Man, a Life-long Wyoming Republican, Staunch Conservative, Champion of the Constitution, and Defender of Individual Rights. Wyoming is my home, I’m a small business owner, and entrepreneur. I’m a retired Air Force Officer and Pilot who served in Combat, Combat Support, and Disaster Relief Operations around the world. I have both national and international experience in both government and military arenas as well as a deep understanding of Wyoming’s legislative, executive, and judicial branches from seven plus years of direct engagement with each from both the Republican Party point of view and that of a citizen and small business owner. Finally, with all the turmoil in our nation today, the courage to lead is more urgently needed than ever. I am the only candidate for U.S. Senate with the guts to stand my ground in Washington and with leadership skills demonstrated and honed during my nearly 23 years in the military and I will boldly lead Wyoming into the future.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
Simply put the top five would be: Jobs; Access to healthcare; Dependence on foreign sources for food, health, and defense lines of production; Education vs indoctrination of our children which is driving the socialist-Marxist agenda; and the growth of our state and national debt that will be passed on to our children, grand-children, and great grand-children.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
First, clear the way to get businesses open and our kids back in school; this will restart the U.S. economy and thus the world economy. Both of which will grow the need for and use of energy sources. Second, clear the way for businesses who have moved overseas to come home. That way we can re-diversify our economy, secure our nation’s health system supply, food supply, and defense lines of production, all which will help put Wyoming’s citizens back to work. The diversification of coal use across energy production, carbon fiber production (we buy most of this from China now), 3-D Printing resins (Wyoming businesses are already courting RAMACO in Sheridan for this product) will ultimately stabilize prices.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!