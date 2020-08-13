Voters Guide: Bryan Miller

Bryan Miller, Republican for U.S. Senate

I am a God-Fearing Family Man, a Life-long Wyoming Republican, Staunch Conservative, Champion of the Constitution, and Defender of Individual Rights. Wyoming is my home, I’m a small business owner, and entrepreneur. I’m a retired Air Force Officer and Pilot who served in Combat, Combat Support, and Disaster Relief Operations around the world. I have both national and international experience in both government and military arenas as well as a deep understanding of Wyoming’s legislative, executive, and judicial branches from seven plus years of direct engagement with each from both the Republican Party point of view and that of a citizen and small business owner. Finally, with all the turmoil in our nation today, the courage to lead is more urgently needed than ever. I am the only candidate for U.S. Senate with the guts to stand my ground in Washington and with leadership skills demonstrated and honed during my nearly 23 years in the military and I will boldly lead Wyoming into the future.