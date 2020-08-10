Voters Guide: Three additional candidates

The Star-Tribune inadvertently left out the following candidates in its 2020 Voter Guide. Their answers are printed below.
Robert Short, Republican running for U.S. Senate
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am not a career politician; I am a successful small business owner who has made a career creating jobs in Wyoming. If we want to change Washington, we cannot send the same tired politicians who are beholden to the special interest. As a Converse County Commissioner, where I work closest to the people, I bring a wealth of working with people from diverse backgrounds, a tireless pursuit of problem solving, an ability to listen to different points of view, and a willingness to adapt to changing situations. As an electrical engineer, I have worked in the fields of science, technology, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, propulsion, medical, and many others. I understand business, deal making and what it takes to operate responsibly and balancing a budget.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
Nothing is as exciting as helping our country achieve domestic energy and economic security. We were once a nation of innovative genius and unstoppable drive. We must again become a manufacturing powerhouse. We have outsourced jobs critical to our base prosperity and today we see the security risk, as we must rely on foreign actors to provide us with critical resources to maintain our military, medical and communications. Today, China manufactures most of our antibiotics. What if they cut off the supply? China builds most of our next generation communications hardware. Does Huawei truly no longer build a ‘backdoor’ into these devices? China builds many drones that fly over our country. Do those drones ‘share’ our infrastructure data? We can no longer live with the belief that cheaper is better, because we can clearly see that it is not. If we want to have a prosperous country, we must invest in it. We must not incentivize companies to offshore their manufacturing to maximize their profits, the only winners in these scenarios are investors and the foreign countries where these goods are manufactured.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
The federal government must help open new export markets for our coal, oil, and gas. Blocking Wyoming coal from export off the West coast is a clear violation of the Commerce Clause. Government must stop the dumping of uranium and trona on our domestic markets by foreign actors. On the regulatory front, government needs to allow existing leases and permits to be extended as producers navigate the downturn in prices. Accelerating the decommissioning of power plants jeopardizes our electricity base which puts all aspects of our economy in jeopardy.
Nathan Wendt, Democrat running for U.S. Senate
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I've already been working on finding solutions to the pressing issues facing Wyoming. Over the past half-decade my day-job has taken me across Wyoming, spending time in Wyoming communities, meeting with Wyoming’s people, and listening to them about where our state is heading. Wyoming is struggling. We’ve lost lots of good jobs that aren’t coming back. Young people are leaving and communities are being hollowed out. It’s time for a new vision and a new chapter, one built on Wyoming values. As an independent thinker and someone dedicated to finding solutions I bring that new vision and fresh energy. I also know how to get things done in D.C. because I’ve held jobs there in the past. My pledge to every Wyoming voter is to deliver concrete results.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
An independent thinking, solutions-oriented Wyoming Senator can be the difference-maker for several critical issues facing our state and the nation. If elected, I would lead a bipartisan process to fix our expensive, healthcare system that has poor outcomes. For example, we can dramatically reduce costs, increase choice, and cover everyone through a Medicare-for-all-if-you-want it system and by implementing other reforms including price transparency, an ability to sell private insurance across state lines with minimum standards met, and more. I would also lead an effort to bring new, good-paying jobs to Wyoming by prioritizing renewable energy manufacturing and carbon capture innovation. Lastly, the nation and Wyoming need to rebuild post-COVID-19 with an economy that works for all by raising the minimum wage, doubling the pay for public school teachers, and reforming the work week by creating more three-day weekends.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
Changing energy markets have impacted our domestic use of coal as cheaper and cleaner options become increasingly available. Although Wyoming has historically powered the nation, to maintain our leadership we must adapt. As Senator I will lead the process to create a carbon capture national laboratory in Campbell County. This laboratory would create thousands of jobs, support the regional economy, and stimulate a hub of entrepreneurial activity right here in Wyoming.
Wyoming's energy future is also tied to politics. As a Wyoming Democrat, I would be uniquely positioned to advocate for Wyoming's needs, and have those needs be met through new, bipartisan coalitions that deliver concrete results for Wyoming.
Charles Scott, Republican running for Senate District 30
Why are you the best candidate for the job
I am the best candidate for State Senator, District #30, because of what I propose next for the legislature and my proven ability to get legislation done. Top priority for the legislature should be rebuilding Wyoming's economy. The combination of the downturn in our mineral industries and the Covid pandemic has hurt our economy badly. If we don't act effectively there will not be a good job for everyone who wants one.
The best economic development program is getting the fundamentals right. Specifically, we need to reduce government regulations, have a strong education system so people can do the jobs our modern economy offers, and keep our taxes low. I have a proven track record in each of these areas.
In education I am especially proud of my bill that created the Hathaway Scholarship. The Hathaway helps the average student afford UW or a community college. Also, because it has to be earned, it motivates students to study harder in high school. In reducing regulations and costs, laws I sponsored include the 2009 Archaic Price Regulation Repeal and the 2017 Obsolete Reporting Requirements Repeal.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
We do not know how bad our state government budget shortfall will be. We will not know until we know how fast our economy recovers from the problems caused by the Covid virus. We do know that it will be bad. Everyone should assume that their favorite state program will suffer a budget cut.
I am hopeful we can cut without harming the essential services. For example, we can save in education by reducing the administrative paperwork that distracts the classroom teachers from teaching. We can reduce the expensive busing that takes so much student time.
We could solve our budget problems entirely with cuts. However, I think that would reduce state services more than our citizens are willing to. Therefore we will need more taxes. I prefer taxes largely paid by outsiders not living here. I suggest taxes on large wind and solar farms. I will not, repeat not, vote for any form of income tax or putting the sales tax on groceries.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
I do not see any major problems with our police here in Wyoming. In some other states there is a movement to defund the police. That is the height of stupidity. I know of no one who is seriously proposing that in Wyoming.
