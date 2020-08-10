Voters Guide: Three additional candidates

Robert Short, Republican running for U.S. Senate

I am not a career politician; I am a successful small business owner who has made a career creating jobs in Wyoming. If we want to change Washington, we cannot send the same tired politicians who are beholden to the special interest. As a Converse County Commissioner, where I work closest to the people, I bring a wealth of working with people from diverse backgrounds, a tireless pursuit of problem solving, an ability to listen to different points of view, and a willingness to adapt to changing situations. As an electrical engineer, I have worked in the fields of science, technology, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, propulsion, medical, and many others. I understand business, deal making and what it takes to operate responsibly and balancing a budget.

Nothing is as exciting as helping our country achieve domestic energy and economic security. We were once a nation of innovative genius and unstoppable drive. We must again become a manufacturing powerhouse. We have outsourced jobs critical to our base prosperity and today we see the security risk, as we must rely on foreign actors to provide us with critical resources to maintain our military, medical and communications. Today, China manufactures most of our antibiotics. What if they cut off the supply? China builds most of our next generation communications hardware. Does Huawei truly no longer build a ‘backdoor’ into these devices? China builds many drones that fly over our country. Do those drones ‘share’ our infrastructure data? We can no longer live with the belief that cheaper is better, because we can clearly see that it is not. If we want to have a prosperous country, we must invest in it. We must not incentivize companies to offshore their manufacturing to maximize their profits, the only winners in these scenarios are investors and the foreign countries where these goods are manufactured.