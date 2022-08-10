Want to place bets on gambling coming to Converse? Voters may decide in November

DOUGLAS — On the morning of Aug. 3, two gentlemen in dressed-to-kill sport coats walked into the Converse County Courthouse prepared to meet with the five county commissioners. With their presentation ready, it was indisputable that this discussion was of great relevance to the residents of Converse County, considering Douglas’ mayor, police chief and city officials were also in attendance.

Founder and CEO of 307 Horse Racing, Jack Greer, and COO of Wyoming Financial Group, Kyle Ridgeway, were there to discuss pari-mutuel wagering, more specifically, the legalization of off-track horse race betting in Converse County.

The idea obviously sparked some interest from the county commissioners, who have already drafted a resolution to place the measure before voters on the November general election ballot.

While the commissioners won’t decide whether to approve the resolution until Aug. 16 (coincidentally on primary election day), to have pari-mutuel betting in a county requires a public vote.

However, Commission Chairman Jim Willox cautioned it is not a done deal but simply a placeholder for the commissioners to discuss it at their next regular meeting, so it may or may not show up on the November ballot.

Currently, there are two additional companies with facilities located in the state focused on horse racing and off-track betting: Wyoming Downs and Wyoming Horse Racing. However, 307 Horse Racing is the first Wyoming owned and operated entity.

And with five successful facilities currently up and running in Gillette, Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins and Sheridan, its sights are now set on Converse County.

“I talk about this like I was around in the ‘70s when horse racing was a big deal in Wyoming and we had all these tracks like I was there. I wasn’t there. But I have read the history about that,” Ridgeway said. “In Wyoming, (the late) Sen. (John) Schiffer and (state Rep.) Sue Wallace and the folks in the legislature looked at some models of other states and they brought the horse racing industry back. And they passed these laws in 2013 where we have this alternative form of pari-mutuel wagering.”

According to Ridgeway, the ‘70s and ‘80s brought about the idea of simulcasting, which allowed people to bet on a live track from somewhere else.

“ They’ve now taken a lot of that historical horse racing data and turned it into what are known as historical horse racing terminals,” Ridgeway explained. “What these terminals do is they basically ‘gamified’ betting on a horse race, but they still allow you to essentially bet on a de-identified historical horse race.”

Although pari-mutuel wagering has been legalized in Wyoming, each county is given some regulatory authority.

As Ridgeway explained to the commissioners, the first step to having pari-mutuel wagering in Converse County is to have an election by the citizens.

And if passed, both Ridgeway and Greer would visit yet again to discuss obtaining a resolution for a specific site.

To sway the commissioners, both men dove right into the benefits a 307 Horse Racing facility would bring to the county.

One of those benefits goes to those who breed and raise race horses in the county, with .3% of the total bet collected via a tax.

“It’s called the Wyoming Breeders Fund, and it’s a pool of money to raise and breed horses in Wyoming. This year I think we’re going to hit $5 million in this .3% for the fund. That’s a huge number; it’s a huge incentive to breed and raise horses here,” Greer said.

Ridgeway added that as the gaming locations grow, as the bet grows and as the industry matures, the number in this breeding fund goes up.

In addition, 1% of the total bet goes directly to the county, and if a facility resides within a city or town borders, such as Glenrock, Douglas or Rolling Hills, the 1% is split fifty-fifty with the municipality.

“To give you an example of what numbers would look like, our Rawlins facility is relatively a similar-sized community to Douglas, so if we do a facility here, then that’s projecting to generate $75-$100,000 per year for each entity. So, the city receives $100,000, and the county receives $100,000. So, that . . . basically, (the) gaming commission sending you that check,” Ridgeway said.

County Commissioner Robert Short questioned the type of crime experienced in these facilities, as well as if there will be an increased need for law enforcement.

Ridgeway said 307 Horse Racing’s model has been able to partner with the nicest place in each community they are able to find.

The Wyoming Gaming Commission requires these facilities to operate with security cameras and to have access to those cameras at all times. The facility will also be subject to random audits from the gaming commission and its law enforcement, and all locations require the employment of federally background checked employees.

“In our experience, these are the safest facilities you can have in a community if liquor is available, because most bars don’t require a background check, drug testing, and all of these other types of things you must have,” Ridgeway said.

“The speech that I give to everybody is, I can only speak about our operation. We were informed that Teton County commissioners and the Chief of Police in Jackson did a bunch of research on our facilities, and, based on their research on every community we’ve been in, there has been zero impact,” he added. “And I think the quote was, ‘We have no greater use of police resources than any other business.’”

According to Ridgeway and Greer, these horse race betting facilities have terminals that cost $25,000-$35,000. With 30 to 40 terminals per facility, they are averaging a seven figure investment per location.

When considering the addition of federally background checked employees and the amount of eyes necessary in terms of cashing out winning bets, they referred to these as “professional, first-class facilities.”

And to add a sense of family engagement, most of their facilities offer a restaurant that is completely segregated.

“I took my 2-year-old down there (Casper) with my family on Monday and had dinner, and it’s because gaming is on a different side,” he added. “We haven’t been able to do that in every facility, but you can do it in a way that allows people to eat.”

Greer currently operates his live horse race events at the Cam-Plex in Gillette, which is part of the requirements of having a live events license.

“ The way it works in Wyoming is you have to get a live events license first to be an operator in the state. Then you have to run a minimum of 16 live race days,” he explained. “That gives you the ability to hold a HHR (Historic Horse Racing) simulcast license.”

Greer encouraged those interested to visit the CamPlex, noting his races average a few hundred attendees.

“Every local community has its own thing in Wyoming. We try to approach each of these communities with the sensitivity of what they are,” Ridgeway said.

Both gentlemen concluded their presentation by stating yet again that their presence was to request for the commission to pass a resolution authorizing a pari-mutuel wagering question to be placed on the 2022 general election ballot, and the commission agreed to draft the resolution.