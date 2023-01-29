Wapiti cell tower pushback continues

CODY — For months now, a large number of Wapiti Valley residents has been pushing against the efforts of Horizon Tower to build a 195-foot cellphone tower on property owned by valley resident Tamara Young — a sight they say could destroy their views and way of life.

While the group of over 200 citizens had success at a county planning and zoning commission meeting on Nov. 16 — the commission voted unanimously to recommend the denial of Horizon’s application — their fight against the tower continues, this time on the county commissioner level.

During their Jan. 24 meeting, the commissioners heard over two-and-a-half hours of testimony on the proposed cell tower, including comments from 16 Wapiti residents. Almost all of the testimony was in opposition to the tower, and over 290 valley residents have signed a petition against the construction of the cell tower, said Wapiti Valley Preservation Group President Brian Clarkson.

The commissioners ultimately decided to continue the discussion during their Feb. 7 meeting.

Many of the residents’ comments echoed similar testimony from the earlier P&Z hearing.

They said they didn’t need or want better cell service and had found other ways to function through Wi-Fi calling and satellite phone service. They expressed concerns about how the tower could impact wildlife and property values. Most frequently, they expressed their desire to maintain their rural lifestyle and their scenic views.

“This is not just that we don’t want this in our backyard,” Janet Kempner said. “This is America’s backyard, and there’s no going back (if they build this).”

Clarkson agreed that the decision facing the commissioners was a critical one.

“I don’t want to sound like an alarmist here, but I do think this is a watershed moment,” Clarkson said. “And I think we’re seeing this all over the county over the last two years. It (development) is just exploding everywhere, so it’s important that we make smart decisions. Once we put a cell tower there, things are never going to be the same.”

Amanda Seibert was one of the few who took a moderate approach on the issue. She said she understood her neighbors’ concerns and opposition, but also said she supported Young’s ability to do what she wanted on her own property.

“We are not for or against,” Seibert said. “My family believes that we cannot tell people what they can and can’t do with their property.”

Like the Wapiti residents, representatives from Horizon Tower largely echoed previous sentiments, primarily that there was a “significant gap” in cell service in the Wapiti Valley and the new tower could help bridge that gap, both for the residents and for visitors to the area.

“We’re a connected society,” Horizon representative Joshua Leonard said. “It’s what we are, more and more so. In this case, I understand the objections, but I would ask that you (the county commission) approve it.”

Horizon was requested to build the new cell tower by Verizon Wireless, which has identified service needs in the Wapiti area, Shelly Neace, director of programming and development for Horizon Tower, had previously told the planning and zoning commission. The tower could eventually be used by up to three other additional cell service providers, including T-Mobile and AT&T.

Ultimately, the county commissioners decided to continue the public hearing to their next Feb. 7 meeting. Commissioners said they needed time to consider the testimony they heard, ask more questions and ultimately make a decision.

“I know there’s a lot of anxious people here that want a decision,” commissioner Lloyd Thiel said. “But this is one of the hardest decisions I’ve faced in the short time I’ve been here, and I don’t want to make the wrong one. So I’d love to continue our decision at our next available meeting.”

“I sure hope that folks appreciate that we want to get this right,” commissioner Lee Livingston said.

Whatever decision the commissioners make, their choice could land the county in court. Both representatives of Horizon Tower and the Wapiti Valley Preservation Group told the commissioners they planned to take the county to court if the commissioners did not rule in their favor.

“Regardless of how the commissioners vote today, the county will be going to court,” Erik Kinkaid said. “Horizon has pledged to take this to the Supreme Court and today the Wapiti Valley Preservation Group, with its 290-plus supporters and landowners, also pledges to appeal this to the state Supreme Court. So the real choice here is do you want to support a corporate assault on the Wapiti Valley landowners … or do you want to support your own friends and neighbors in our fight to preserve land quality in the valley?”

The county commission is set to next discuss the issue at 11 a.m. on Feb. 7. The meeting is tentatively scheduled in the commissioners’ board room, but may be moved based on the number of attendees.