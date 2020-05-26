Washakie County nursing home outbreak grows to 21 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A coronavirus outbreak at a Washakie County nursing home has so far infected 21 people, the Wyoming Department of Health said Tuesday.

Of the total, 12 of the patients are residents of the Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center, health department spokeswoman Kim Deti said. Another nine are staff.

Of those nine staff, six have been logged as Washakie County cases. Two are classified as Big Horn and one as Hot Springs. That's because the health department counts cases based on where the patients reside, not where they might have been infected.

Washakie County has so far recorded 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus along with four probable cases, health department figures show. That's the state's fifth highest total, even though Washakie ranks near the bottom in the state for total population.

Health officials disclosed the outbreak on May 17. At the time, five staff and four patients were known to be infected.

One resident of the home, an older man, died last week after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, the health department has said.