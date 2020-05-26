Washakie County nursing home outbreak grows to 21 cases

A coronavirus outbreak at a Washakie County nursing home has so far infected 21 people, the Wyoming Department of Health said Tuesday.
Of the total, 12 of the patients are residents of the Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center, health department spokeswoman Kim Deti said. Another nine are staff.
Of those nine staff, six have been logged as Washakie County cases. Two are classified as Big Horn and one as Hot Springs. That's because the health department counts cases based on where the patients reside, not where they might have been infected.
Washakie County has so far recorded 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus along with four probable cases, health department figures show. That's the state's fifth highest total, even though Washakie ranks near the bottom in the state for total population.
Health officials disclosed the outbreak on May 17. At the time, five staff and four patients were known to be infected.
One resident of the home, an older man, died last week after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, the health department has said.
After the outbreak at the Worland nursing home, health officials created a new testing program for long-term care facilities in Wyoming. At facilities with identified cases, all staff and residents must be tested weekly until the outbreak disappears, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said last week.
That protocol was put into place last week after a resident at Life Care Center in Casper tested positive for COVID-19. That prompted the testing of roughly 265 residents and staff.
