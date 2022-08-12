Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel recently stocked Mystery Lake near Dubois with fish (video courtesy of Wyoming Game and Fish).
Watch: Game and Fish officials stock Mystery Lake with fish
- Casper Star-Tribune
