Watch now: Driver, dogs rescued from truck submerged in icy river near Big Piney

Sublette County first responders rescued a driver and two dogs from a truck that was partially submerged in an icy river Sunday night.

The vehicle was trapped on the Green River near Big Piney, according to a news release this week from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office, emergency medical services, firefighters and TipTop Search and Rescue responded to the incident after a 911 call was made around 10 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and firefighters rescued the driver using a ladder extending from the river bank to the truck, and the truck was pulled out of the river with help from two tow trucks.

Shortly afterward, TipTop staffers rescued the dogs thanks to what the announcement described as ice rescue and swift water rescue expertise.

The driver, who was not identified in the news release, was transported to Pinedale Medical Clinic for evaluation.

The Sublette County Sheriff's Office has shared body camera footage of the rescue:

