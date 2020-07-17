Watch now: Fire south of Worland grows to 17,600 acres

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire burning in northern Wyoming has grown to 17,600 acres, according to a federal wildfire database.

About 200 fire personnel are now working to contain the Neiber Fire, which is burning in grass and brush seven miles south of Worland near the border between Washakie and Hot Springs counties.

Ground crews, heavy equipment and aircraft were working Friday to protect resources in the area, including the nearby Murphy Dome Oil Field, according to update on the fire released Friday by federal officials. The fire also threatens critical sage grouse habitat and grazing areas.

No oil and gas structures had been lost as of Friday morning.

"All agencies have shown great cooperative effort, and we are making good progress on the fire," said Incident Commander Dave Wilkins in a statement.

The fire ignited on Tuesday afternoon and is growing in hot, dry and windy conditions. Temperatures in Worland are expected to reach 96 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Crews are also contending with difficult terrain, according to the Bureau of Land Management in Wyoming.