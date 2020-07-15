Watch now: Gordon delivers bleak warning on state budget

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Mark Gordon delivered a bleak warning about the state’s financial situation in a press conference Wednesday as he prepares to make major budget cuts to address an anticipated $1.5 billion shortfall over the next two years.

Gordon, who signed off on roughly $250 million in budget cuts earlier this week, has repeatedly emphasized over the past several weeks that the state's fiscal situation would require numerous reductions and the layoff of state workers. In recent days, the governor announced he would be looking to cut government by an additional 10 percent over the coming weeks, and has hinted that a fundamental rethinking of state government is likely heading into the coming year.

On Wednesday, however, the governor seemed to break character, shedding his often reserved demeanor at the podium to forcefully underscore that with no means to unilaterally increase state revenues, budget cuts – particularly painful ones – were the only tool left at his disposal amid a bleak economic future. While sales tax has seen an uptick amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains depressed as traditional sectors like coal, oil and gas have continued to wane.