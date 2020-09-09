 Skip to main content
Watch now: Gov. Mark Gordon's holds press conference on COVID-19
Watch now: Gov. Mark Gordon's holds press conference on COVID-19

Gov. Mark Gordon

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks Wednesday at a press conference in Cheyenne. The governor reiterated the need for people to follow guidelines put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

 Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Gov. Mark Gordon is set to discuss COVID-19 during a Wednesday afternoon press conference from Cheyenne. 

You can watch the news conference below via Wyoming PBS.

