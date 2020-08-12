You have permission to edit this article.
Watch now: Gov. Mark Gordon's press conference on COVID, school openings
Watch now: Gov. Mark Gordon's press conference on COVID, school openings

Gordon presser

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks at a news conference Wednesday, May 13 in Cheyenne.

 Wyoming News Exchange

Gov. Mark Gordon is set to discuss COVID-19 and the reopening of schools during a Wednesday afternoon press conference from Cheyenne. 

You can watch the press conference below.

