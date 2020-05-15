Watch now: Sheridan business owner speaks out on COVID-19 orders

“All of our visits to all businesses have been complaint-driven, with the exception of one bar last week where it was obvious that the variances weren’t being followed and that business owner was absolutely compliant and thanked us for pointing it out to them,” Ringley said.

In response to McCormick’s frustration that officers who visited Smith Alley with a warning were not wearing face masks, Ringley said officers wear face masks when appropriate, but a significant amount of communication that occurs with the public is nonverbal — including facial expressions.

“In this instance we weren’t wearing masks because we wanted to be able to communicate using all of our tools,” Ringley said.

Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said law enforcement is expected to enforce public health orders like any other legal order, per state statutes. Failure to comply with either of the two applicable orders is a misdemeanor.

“If an officer witnesses a violation, he can make an arrest, otherwise the charge would be initiated by a citation,” Bennett explained. “A person could be arrested if the circuit court issues a warrant upon request of a prosecutor if he/she charged the alleged offense.”