WBC candidates present visions to council members

CHEYENNE — With an announcement expected next week, the two finalists to become CEO of the Wyoming Business Council had their last chance to sway the council’s board of directors during their interviews Wednesday afternoon at Laramie County Community College.

Josh Dorrell, senior vice president at Trihydro Corporation, and Steve Farkas, assistant dean for the University of Wyoming College of Business, are the two remaining candidates, and each had 75 minutes to lay out their vision for the Business Council and answer questions from the council’s board and advisory committee.

Dorrell, who has spent his career mainly in the private sector, was the first to present. He said his top priority as CEO would be to increase the alignment and clarity of each role within the council.

“That idea of shared objectives and creating clarity of goals and responsibilities, that is your number one job as CEO,” Dorrell said. “And if we don’t do that, it doesn’t matter how many crazy ideas you have, because you’re not going to be able to get them done.”

Dorrell added that he wants the council to be more service-oriented by highlighting the opportunities available to businesses through the council.