CHEYENNE — Less than a week before Wyoming Department of Education officials were scheduled to appear in Laramie County District Court for a public records lawsuit hearing, the state agency provided 1,170 pages of public records in connection to an anti-sexualization press conference.

The press conference was held by former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder in October and led to myriad public records requests from Wyoming residents Rodger McDaniel and George Powers.

They sought out materials showing how the event was planned, organized and funded, including through communications from Schroeder’s email and text messaging accounts or payment receipts from WDE.

Although the two residents have received hundreds of documents in back-and-forth between the state agency, they allege that the public records are “inadequate, incomplete and noncompliant with the requirements of the Wyoming Public Records Act.”

Even with the most recent public records sent to McDaniel and Powers, which include duplicates from past requests, they said they have not been satisfied with the timeline and comprehensiveness of the content provided by the department.

This resulted in a complaint and petition for access to public records filed at the beginning of March by McDaniel and Powers, nine months after the press conference took

District Judge Steven Sharpe took up the case and ordered a hearing to show cause following the complaint and petition, where the plaintiffs asked the court “to issue an order requiring defendants to produce the specified records and award damages to the plaintiffs, along with the costs of litigation.”

Showing cause in this case means the defendants must “appear and show cause as to why the plaintiffs should not be permitted to inspect the records outlined in plaintiff ’s original request of the agency and in the complaint.”

Defendants Schroeder and WDE Communications Director Linda Finnerty appeared in district court on Thursday alongside senior assistant attorney general Mackenzie Williams two weeks after the order to show cause was filed, along with the plaintiffs, representing themselves. Schroeder was permitted to join virtually.

Only an hour was set aside for the hearing, and Judge Sharpe focused on clarifying the proper procedure for the case moving forward, setting deadlines for affidavits to be filed and denying a motion from the state for partial judgment on the pleadings.

The hearing to show cause will continue after July 14, and a date for the next appearance will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

But first, the state will file its affidavits by June 15, including a certification of the public records request and declarations as to who did the search, what the search terms were and the databases used for the public records search.

Williams said he was comfortable with the deadline, and he believes WDE has fulfilled the public records request obligations under the Wyoming Public Records Act. He argued they even “over-complied” with the request, and that although the process took months, requests often require back-and-forth dialogue, and they are not aware of any further searches they could complete.

The second deadline will be June 30 for the plaintiffs to file any counter- affidavits if they do not agree with what the state presents.

Finally, simultaneous briefings need to be filed by McDaniel, Powers and the state on the issues of damages and discovery by July 14.