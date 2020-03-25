'We're not trying to shut down Wyoming': Governor says he's trying to avoid shelter order as coronavirus cases jump

"It’s not enough, but we’re doing the best we can at this point," Budd said, adding that the state had placed orders with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The problem there, officials have said in the past, is that states, hospitals and clinics across the country are all queuing up.

Asked how much equipment had been requested and distributed, Budd said she didn't have those figures available.

The second issue affecting the safety of health care workers -- who are one of the groups who a testing priority -- is their exposure to patients more generally. Officials in Natrona County and at the state level have urged anyone with symptoms not to go to their local emergency room unless they're having significant breathing problems, and to not go to their primary care clinic without calling first.

"More importantly, if our first responders and our health care professionals are themselves infected, they take themselves off the line, further complicating issues," the governor said.

In Wyoming, while hard numbers are difficult to confirm, several of the known cases are health care workers, including one in Casper and one in Park County.

Gordon stressed the need to not overload the state's isolated hospital systems.