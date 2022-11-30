We the People students competing at state finals

SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming State Finals for We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution will take place Dec. 5-6 at the State Capitol Extension in Cheyenne.

More than 350 students from 15 schools will compete in the culminating state civics competition open to all high schools. Students will demonstrate learning on a curriculum that focuses on the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights and testify in hearings before panels of judges that include attorneys, law professors, supreme court justices and political scholars.

The champions from this event will receive an invitation to compete against other state winners at the national finals to be held in Washington, D.C., the weekend of April 24-26.

The participating high schools are Big Horn, Casper Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cody, Green River, Kemmerer, Laramie, New Frontier, Rock Springs, Saratoga, Sheridan, Wheatland and Upton.

Sheridan High School is the defending champion.

The program is the most extensive civic education program in the country that teaches young people about the principles and values the Constitution and Bill of Rights embody and aims to give students a thorough understanding of their rights and responsibilities as American citizens.

Students will address topics such as the history and philosophical ideas underlying the Constitution, the development and expansion of the Bill of Rights and the role of citizens in American democracy.