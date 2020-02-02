Weather service: Expect hazardous travel, road closures with storm

A powerful storm that is forecast to drop up to a foot of snow across significant parts of Wyoming starting Sunday will make travel hazardous and close roads, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds are expected along with the snow, causing drifts and reducing visibility. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are forecast, with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph, the weather service reported.

The weather service's Riverton office has issued a winter storm warning for nearly the entire state. It states the cold front will move into northern Wyoming by noon and into the rest of the state in the evening and overnight.

Sunday's storm could be the most powerful in Wyoming since one shut down many of the state's highways over Thanksgiving weekend.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The heaviest snow is expected Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

Between 8 and 12 inches of snow is expected to drop over Casper, with higher amounts on Casper Mountain. Because it will coincide with high winds, the storm is expected to severely impact travel on Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 20-26.

Buffalo is expected to get 12 to 18 inches of snow. Sheridan and Cody could both receive up to a foot. A half foot of snow is forecast for Jackson, Rock Springs and Dubois.