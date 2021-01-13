 Skip to main content
Weather service records 105 mph wind gust in Wyoming
Weather service records 105 mph wind gust in Wyoming

  • Updated
High Winds

Blowing snow from high winds obscures Casper Mountain in 2016

 Dan Cepeda file, Star-Tribune

Wyoming is known for its swift winds. But the gusts blowing through the Equality State on Wednesday were notable, even on this stretch of prairie. 

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service recorded a wind gust of 105 mph near Cheyenne and a 101 mph wind gust near Atlantic City. For comparison, a category 2 hurricane has sustained winds in excess of 96 mph. 

High winds were recorded across the state, according to the weather service. They reached 86 mph near Fort Washakie, 81 mph near Muddy Gap and 79 mph close to Casper. 

Other high winds in Wyoming included:

  • 86 near Torrington;
  • 82 in Douglas;
  • 74 mph in Cody;
  • 70 mph at the Buffalo Airport;
  • 68 mph at the Riverton Airport; and
  • 65 mph in Thermopolis.

That wasn't the only unusual weather phenomenon in Wyoming on Wednesday. Thundersnow was reported in the Casper area. 

The windy weather has led to some road closures around the state. On Wednesday night, Interstate 80 was closed between Arlington and Laramie. 

Sections of I-80, I-90 and I-25 were also closed to light-high-profile vehicles.

