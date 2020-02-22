Weather Service warns of spring flooding in NE Wyoming

SUNDANCE (WNE) — The National Weather Service has issued a warning that northeast Wyoming is likely to experience greater than average levels of flooding this spring.

River basins in Crook County that may be affected include the Little Missouri and Belle Fourche.

The above-average flooding is expected to continue through June in some parts of the Rapid City Hydrologic Service Area, which covers northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota. The causes include saturated soil conditions, high river levels and the potential for ice jam-related flooding.

In the Black Hills, flooding generally begins in late April and May, while flooding from snowmelt and ice jams typically takes place from February to May. The flood potential is dependent on weather conditions going into spring as the amount of additional snow and rain will affect severity.

Since October, the National Weather Service reports that temperatures seem to have been below average and precipitation has varied from below to above average in the Black Hills. However, the data was skewed by very cold conditions in October and November; since December, temperatures have been above average by three to five degrees.

