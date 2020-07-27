Weekly COVID-19 testing could be required during football season, which 'does not bother' Wyoming

“I’m OK with that,” UW quarterback Sean Chambers said of players being tested weekly. “If that’s what we’ve got to do to play some football, then I’m OK with that. It’s a small price to pay for the greater reward of playing football.”

While no FBS conference has postponed or canceled the season at this point, two Power Five leagues -- the Big Ten and the Pac-12 -- have already decided to play a conference-only schedule. Sticking with conference opponents would make it easier for each league to develop its own uniformity when it comes to protocols, though none of the FBS conferences have yet to announce anything concrete.

Should conferences require weekly testing, the process during the season would likely cost more for schools than it is right now. At UW, which is testing its student-athletes and staffers via nasal swab, Burman said one exam is roughly $150. The school is having to wait nearly a full week to get back the results, which isn’t going to fly when games start with teams needing to know almost right away whether their coaches and players are healthy enough to travel and play.