Well known Cheyenne motel burns

The Hitching Post, a motel that was once popular with state lawmakers but has since fallen on hard times, burned in a Friday morning fire in Cheyenne.

Firefighters responded to the vacant motel at 12:52 a.m. Friday and found "a large amount of fire" in the building, according to a statement released by the city fire department. They worked to contain the fire and took a defensive approach by not entering the structure.

Crews were still working to fully extinguish the blaze as of 11:30 a.m.

No one was killed in the fire. Its cause remains under investigation.

The Hitching Post has burned before. In 2010, a fire destroyed the motel's main lodge. Authorities later determined the fire was the result of arson. Three people were convicted of federal charges in connection to the fire, which authorities said was set as part of an insurance fraud scheme, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

The motel is close to the Wyoming Capitol, and it once served as a popular lodging spot for state lawmakers when they gathered for the annual legislative session.

