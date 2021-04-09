Western Wyoming a grouse stronghold in grim report of decline

The authors’ models also will enable managers to tease out population fluctuations in small or large areas over different periods — important information that will help them determine successful conservation measures as well as threats. A “targeted annual warning system” is designed to alert managers of trouble spots.

Those would be detected when trends in a local or regional population become “decoupled” from larger tides. Such anomalies would show if either a small or large area is “not gaining population growth when they should be,” Coates said.

The authors resolved a potential problem with some state counting systems based solely on active leks. Under the proposed model, when a lek becomes inactive it will remain in the data set with a zero count and better reflect grouse numbers.

The estimated annual population decline of 3% is about a percentage point more than what had been believed five years ago, said Brian Rutledge, director of the National Audubon Society’s Sagebrush Ecosystem Initiative. “At 3% per year it takes 33 years to knock them out,” he said.

Rutledge is fearful of an ESA listing, he said, in part because responsibility for recovery shifts from the states to the federal government. At the federal level, “we never fund it,” he said of recovery efforts.