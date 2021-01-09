Weston County commissioners oust health officer

“There was no communication. He just sent it on to the state officer to do it, if that is where we are going and what we are doing,” Ertman said, noting that if the board fired Jording, the county would rely on the state health officer until another was chosen.

“I have the upmost respect for Jording, but he has drank the Kool-Aid. He isn’t doing what is best for Weston County. …This is not a one-shoe-fits-all scenario. It never has been and it is killing us. We have the ability to open our businesses, and safely in my opinion,” said Sheriff Bryan Colvard to the commissioners.

On Dec. 29, Jording provided an explanation for the variance denial to the News Letter Journal in an email. According to Jording, the variance requests were “wide-ranging and lacked consideration for the possible effects on transmission rates of COVID-19 infection in Weston County.”

Jording included both his reasoning and the response he received from Harrist in the email, stating that while conditions looked to be improving in Weston County on Dec. 15 when the variances were requested, this was not the case for all of the considered matrixes.