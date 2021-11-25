What can rescued lab animals on an eastern Wyoming ranch teach us about compassion?

A swarm of beagles ambles around the yard. Well-worn toys, loads of them, are scattered about the dry grass and dirt. On one side is a wooden bench, its edges marked up by dog teeth. Opposite that, there’s an empty kiddie pool. Beyond the fence, the prairie slopes up into rolling hills. The sky above is wide open and blue. For rural Wyoming in November, it’s an uncharacteristically warm, calm day.

To the unacquainted, the dogs look pretty much identical. Comparing them is difficult, anyway, because they hardly sit still.

Steven Lee can easily pick them out, though.

“You spend enough time with them, you get to know them, you can tell them apart,” he says.

One vocal pup cuts in with a string of barks.

“That’s Sequoia,” Lee, who’s supervising the dogs, says without missing a beat. He’s seated in the middle of the yard, and most of the animals take turns trotting up to him.

The shy one hanging out in the back is Trenton, Lee continues, casting a glance over his shoulder. Trenton is maybe 30 feet away, hunkered down in the grass and chewing on something. He tends to run off on his own for a bit when people come to visit, but eventually musters up the courage to say hello.

All the dogs were rescued in September from a research facility in Texas. Now they live at Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary in eastern Wyoming, where they’re learning to adjust to a normal life.

Kindness Ranch is the only sanctuary in the country dedicated to saving lab animals. Often, their animals come directly from research facilities, who agree to give them to the ranch after testing. Without a place to go, the animals likely would have been euthanized.

At present, Kindness Ranch boasts about a hundred four-legged residents, including dogs, cats, pigs, cows, horses, sheep, goats and rabbits. Some of them are available for adoption, while the rest call the sanctuary their permanent home.

All of them left behind a life of trauma. For many, it’s their first taste of freedom, and their time living with other animals. They can show up fearful, aggressive and unsocialized.

Owing to their time in laboratories, they also have a diverse range of medical needs. Many of the cats have digestive issues. One of the horses has bad knees. Another one, melanoma.

The sanctuary staff care for them, and help them learn to trust humans, make friends and play.

“Today, we’re gonna learn about noogies,” says Lee, playfully entrapping one dog, Jackson, in a mock-headlock.

Lee left a 20-year career in IT to work in sanctuaries. He’s been an animal lover all his life, but says working professionally with rescues has taught him to listen to animals more carefully, and communicate more deliberately.

If you pay attention, they have a way of telling you what they need, says John Ramer, who runs the ranch. He’s seated beside Lee, visiting with the dogs.

At Kindness Ranch, the teaching goes both ways, Ramer says.

Staff members speak of the close bonds they share with the animals, and the joy of watching their personalities unfold as they settle into their new lives.

Lee watches them go from being absolutely terrified to curious, confident and friendly.

“And yeah, it’s amazing,” he says. “It’s amazing.”

They want other people to see that, too: That animals think and feel, and have inner worlds much more colorful and complex than people realize.

Ramer paraphrases one of his favorite quotes, taken from A.A. Milne: “A lot of people talk to animals, not many listen.”

***

Kindness Ranch sits on about 1,100 acres in the northeast corner of Platte County. This time of year, the plains look dry and grainy as sandpaper, save for a smattering of trees here and there.

There’s a barn, pens, grazing land and a horse arena for the farm animals.

There are also two round, yurt-style cabins for dogs, and one for cats. Half of each cabin is space for the animals, and the other is an apartment for a live-in caretaker. The idea is to get them used to a home-like environment.

All the caretakers live on site. Working with animals isn’t exactly a 9-to-5 job, says Ramer. It takes more time to get them to trust you.

Living on the ranch is also the only way the staff can care for the animals at all hours of the day.

“It’s super easy to hop in your car on the commute home, shut your brain off and stop thinking about work,” Ramer says. “But these animals, they don’t have that luxury. They rely on us when it’s negative 30 degrees outside with windchill, and they can’t get into the barn.”

Ramer took over the sanctuary in 2019. He visits the animals every day, and knows almost all their names. (Keeping track of the 40-ish cats is a bit difficult, he admits.)

The ranch, a nonprofit that operates on donations, welcomes visitors and volunteers. On tours, Ramer will introduce many of the animals, and talk about them like dear friends.

There’s Dayaluta, the small, round and spirited Kunekune pig. Her name means “kindness” in Hindi. Ramer calls her a “spoiled little princess”.

There’s two goats, Kevin and Acorn McSquashy. Kevin is playful — he likes to chase, jump and spar with Ramer when he visits.

“Kevin’s the one that’ll knock you over,” he says. “He’s my feisty boy.”

Then there’s the old, gentle horses: Lucy, Stormy and Hailey, to name a few.

He takes his time with each one. More than once, he pauses to watch them, then adds: “Aren’t they just amazing?”

***

Martha lies in the dim barn, lounging on a bed of straw. She’s huge, pink, and her ears stick upright. You can hear her breathing from outside the stall.

“Martha, do you want to come out and say hello?” asks Ruth Pinkerton, who cares for farm animals at the ranch.

Mere words cannot coax Martha out of the stall, so Pinkerton grabs a plastic jar of peanuts.

“You can shake this for all the animals,” she says. “Their ears basically perk up.”

Pinkerton passes the jar to Haylee Warner, another caretaker. “Want to feed your girl?”

At age 9, Martha is the oldest pig at the sanctuary. And she is on the feistier side. She had a reputation for lashing out at others, and for years struggled to bond with her barnmates.

“When I first got here, she never had a buddy,” says Warner, who started at Kindness Ranch about three months ago. “She was always on her own.”

But Warner took a liking to Martha — and she, to Warner.

“Obviously now, she’ll follow me around,” she says. “And I’ll give her all the treats.”

Warner presents a peanut to her friend. Martha accepts.

As she munches on her snack, Martha seems imperturbable; almost tranquil.

Ten pigs call the barnyard home.

There’s Martha, Sally, Joan and Jett, and Bert and Ernie; each of whom is enormous. Certain species of domestic pigs can weigh a few hundred pounds when full-grown — roughly the same size as a black bear. Most don’t live long enough to get that big, though.

Then there’s the four smaller hogs. In addition to Dayaluta, there’s Mary Ellen, Fluffy and Dream.

Most of the pigs will greet visitors affectionately, sniff and nibble at their clothes. When they want belly rubs, they’ll suddenly flop on their side, as if limber and lightweight as a cat.

The pigs know their names, their daily routines and are social; they’re fond of sunbathing and rooting around in the mud.

A purple bowling ball sits in Joan, Jett and Bert’s pen. They like to push it around with their noses, Pinkerton says.

Pinkerton and Warner toss the pigs some cut-up pumpkin. Pigs are curiously loud eaters — when they chew, it sounds like water sloshing around in a bathtub. They devour the pumpkin in no time.

Pinkerton and Warner watch them, amused.

“Just what they give us, you can’t even put a word to it,” Pinkerton says.

“Joy,” offers Warner.

***

Ramer takes one of Calamity Jane’s floppy ears between his hands, turns it inside out. Faint ink numbers are visible under a thin layer of fur. That was her ID, he says.

Jane, a 1-year-old beagle, was rescued three months ago. She is one of Ramer’s three dogs — he’s also the proud parent of a golden lab named Lexi, and a husky-pitbull mix, Rocky.

Beagles have been the favorite dog breed of research labs since at least the ‘60s, in part for their friendly temperament, hardiness and small size. They’re used for everything from pharmaceuticals, to cancer research and heart studies.

It’s a bit of a hidden world, Ramer says.

The ranch promises anonymity to all facilities that release animals to them. It never gives specifics about where the animals come from, nor exactly what was going on there.

Most people, of course, can’t imagine testing on dogs, Ramer says.

“Especially when you look at that face, right?” he says, glancing at Jane.

Ramer holds the 14-pound pup in one arm as he steers his truck through a forested, steep part of the ranch.

He pulls up to a five-bedroom house on the crest of a hill. At the ranch, they call it the manor house. It’s where they have staff meetings, and where big groups of visitors stay overnight. You can see Laramie Peak, the tallest mountain in this part of Wyoming, from the windows.

Ramer’s own introduction to sanctuaries more than 20 years ago hooked him immediately, he says.

He developed a passion for animal photography at one of his first sanctuary jobs, working with wolves in Gallup, New Mexico. Photos became a way to capture his relationships with them.

“But I could never get a picture that represented how I felt in that moment, interacting with that animal,” he explains. “So I became absolutely obsessed.”

He pulls up some of his favorites on his phone. Close-ups of a wolf, then a lion, then a tiger. All of them old friends.

In each, the animals seem to be staring down the camera with a severe — maybe even proud — look in their eyes.

Animal encounters have the power to transform hearts and minds, Ramer says, speaking from personal experience. His hope is that when people meet the animals at Kindness Ranch, they, too walk away a bit more compassionate.

“They’re going to remember those faces,” he says.

As he speaks, Jane trots around the manor, back and forth through the kitchen and hallways, nose glued to the floor. She searches every corner, barely stopping, as if driven by a motor.

Ramer pauses to watch her.

“She’s amazing, isn’t she?”

