What caused this weekend's historic snowstorm?

Although snowfall totals can vary within a mile, weather forecasters said snow around Cheyenne piled up to nearly 31 inches. Chugwater also got 31 inches, while Wheatland got 28.

“I think we pretty much nailed it,” Wilkinson said of her team’s predictions.

The National Weather Service in Riverton reported 26.3 inches of snow at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport. Three miles east of Casper, the weather service center received reports of 26.5 inches of snow. About 22 inches of snow fell in Reno Hills, up in the Casper Mountain area.

Wet snow is compact and difficult to shovel. Experts caution residents to take frequent breaks and drink water when shoveling to avoid injury.

Cumulatively over two days, the water content from the snow came to 2.1 inches.

“It was very, very moist snow,” said Riverton meteorologist Micha Holme.

The exceptional volume of wet snowfall will be somewhat helpful for the dry region, currently experiencing a severe drought.