What caused this weekend's historic snowstorm?

"I think we pretty much nailed it," Wilkinson said of her team's predictions.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne and Riverton were still finalizing total snowfall data as of Monday morning. But weather service staff received reports of 28 to 30 inches of snowfall around Wheatland, near Interstate 25.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service in Riverton reported 26.3 inches of snow at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport, as of Monday morning. Three miles east of Casper, the weather service center received reports of 26.5 inches of snow. About 22 inches of snow fell in Reno Hills, up in the Casper Mountain area.

Wet snow is compact and difficult to shovel. Experts caution residents to take frequent breaks and drink water when shoveling to avoid injury.

Cumulatively over two days, the water content from the snow came to 2.1 inches.

"It was very, very moist snow," said Riverton meteorologist Micha Holme.

The exceptional volume of wet snowfall will be somewhat helpful for the dry region, currently experiencing a severe drought.