There’s a dartboard on the wall and it has all the bills debated this legislative session on it. Take a dart, close your eyes and throw it on the board.

Almost any bill the dart lands on, if you dig enough, will have some sort of religious reasoning or connection to it.

Sometimes, you don’t even need to pick it apart to find that connection.

Health care and abortion – The Life is a Human Right Act sponsored by Cody Republican Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams. Underage marriage restrictions sponsored by Cheyenne Republican Rep. Dan Zwonitzer. A child gender change prohibition sponsored by Laramie County Republican Sen. Anthony Bouchard.

As part of their individual profiles on the legislative website, state lawmakers can elect to name their religious affiliations or lack thereof.

But those descriptions don’t tell the whole story. Listing a faith doesn’t mean someone attends church every week or even follows its precepts all that closely. Similarly, not listing anything doesn’t mean they’re not spiritual.

The Star-Tribune wanted to know more about how the self-reported answers on the legislators’ profiles impacted their policy-making. After all, it’s not hard to see religion’s fingerprints all over the bills that have been introduced and debated this session.

But it’s another thing to discuss faith on a personal level, to ask the “why” question.

Using the self-reported answers on the profiles, as well as emails to legislators asking more about those responses, the Star-Tribune attempted to better understand how religion affects the Wyoming Legislature.

How many of Wyoming’s legislators are religious?

That’s a hard question to answer, because not all of them listed specific faiths or denominations on their profiles.

Some of them responded to the Star-Tribune’s email asking if “N/A” (which ostensibly denotes that they declined or forgot to answer) on their profiles was still true for them. However, some did not respond, leaving the possibility of securing concrete data up in the air.

The clearest way to answer that question is to say that most of them are religious, as far as can be told. Thirteen representatives and seven senators reported no religious affiliation.

Many of the lawmakers who did reply to the Star-Tribune’s emails reported church attendance at least once a week. Though some of them said they had no time or energy during the session (“I have learned I don’t enjoy church during Session—sermons fall flat when I listen to legislative debate all week,” wrote Zwonitzer), most said they attend as many services as they can.

Some even go outside the bounds of their personal church’s denomination or belief system.

“I attend other churches in my county at various times, not just to engage with my constituents on a different level, but to also let them know I am a Christian and am supportive of everyone’s religious affiliations,” wrote Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, who is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Are there religious trends among the legislators?

Yes. The vast majority of them are Christian, with most either Protestant or Catholic.

The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints is also well represented.

This fact is not too much of a surprise. Most Wyomingites tend to lean toward Christianity in some way or another, and even if they don’t explicitly call themselves Christians, the state has significantly conservative, Judeo-Christian roots.

Of course, there are deviations to be noted. Among those who reported their religious affiliations but weren’t Christian, Unitarian Universalism reigned.

Meaning that there were two people who identified universalism as their faith — Rep. Ken Chestek, D-Laramie, and Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper. (It’s important to ascertain, however, that Unitarian Universalism is less of a faith in a specific deity and more of a community where those of all different faiths aim to find commonalities and collaborate.)

There are four Unitarian Universalism communities in Wyoming: in Casper, Cheyenne, Laramie and Sheridan.

Which legislators are involved in church- or ministry-related jobs or spend free time helping at their church?

Rep. Abby Angelos, R-Gillette, is a women’s ministry director, according to her profile. (Angelos did not respond to an email asking her for more information on her personal religious beliefs or where she goes to church.)

Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Cheyenne, is a pastor.

Rep. Ben Hornok, R-Cheyenne, has a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies from Frontier School of the Bible in La Grange.

Rep. Kevin O’Hearn, R-Casper, teaches religious education at Our Lady of Fatima Church to third- and fourth-graders “when not in session and during the school year,” he wrote to the Star-Tribune.

Rep. Scott Smith, R-Wheatland, teaches adult Sunday School with his wife at his church, teaches and preaches at the prison in Torrington and hosts a weekly Bible study in his home, he said in an email.

Rep. Tomi Strock, R-Douglas, is part of the praise and worship team at her church, teaches a Sunday School class and also hosts Bible studies.

So, how does faith impact their work?

To quote Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, “Church is where I learned the value of being a servant leader, community building, tithing, social justice, and forgiveness.”

Many others echoed her statement.

“My faith does inform my decision-making process in the context of a pluralistic society, which I support,” said Rep. Jerry Obermueller, R-Casper.

“I don’t try and push any type of religion into the bills I will sponsor or co-sponsor. What I look at is the governmental (role) according to the USA Constitution and Wyoming constitution as far as law. I believe it’s up to the community groups and our churches to help those in need. I personally trust in God to give me fair judgement to help all to the best of my ability,” Tamara Trujillo, R-Cheyenne, said. She is a Christian.

Some representatives, such as Jeannette Ward, R-Casper, have openly used Biblical references as support for their policy-making decisions.

“Cain commented to God, ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?’” she said during a House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee meeting in January, discussing a Medicaid extension for postpartum health care. “The obvious answer is no. No, I’m not my brother’s keeper. But just don’t kill him. So I will be a no on these (amendments).”

Ward told the Star-Tribune in an email that she is a Christian.

Other lawmakers had reasons for keeping their personal beliefs personal.

“I do not post my religious beliefs on my legislative profile because there must be a separation of church and state to ensure that religious freedom remains a strong constitutional right. The involvement of any religion in government is an infringement on all (religions),” Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, said likewise.

“I don’t list religion on my profile, because I consider it a private matter.”

The legislative session ends in March.