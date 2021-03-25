What happened in Wyoming's Legislature this week? Here's your recap

As the 66th Wyoming Legislature barrels into the final weeks of the session, a whirlwind of bills have been passed between the chambers and approved or rejected.

Some bills have passed both chambers and now head to the governor's desk for a signature.

The Star-Tribune monitored the progress of several consequential bills last week and provided a rundown of what you may have missed.

Medicaid expansion has never gone this far

Medicaid expansion passed a Wyoming legislative chamber for the first time in the near-decade it’s been on the table. The bill received approval from the Wyoming House of Representatives on third reading by a 32-28 margin.

It must pass three readings in the Senate and obtain Gov. Mark Gordon’s signature before becoming law.

The Senate did not give a hearing to a nearly identical bill Monday. The bill was referred to the Senate's Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.

Education proposal settled in House