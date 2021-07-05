What is a profile of a graduate? What does it mean for Wyoming students?

A team organized by the Wyoming State Board of Education has spent the last several months building the foundation for what high schoolers in Wyoming should be expected to know and do by the time they graduate.
The “profile of a graduate” will eventually guide how K-12 standards and curriculum is developed in the state while outlining what the ideal Wyoming graduate will look like. The work dovetails with ongoing efforts to identify what a 21st century Wyoming education should include.
What is the “profile of a graduate?”
When it’s complete, the profile will detail the state’s expectations for its high school graduates. But it will also detail the ideal characteristics of a “life ready” resident — someone prepared for either college or the workforce and prepared to participate in civic society, according to the Board of Education.
These profiles in other states are high-level documents that serve as a framework for identifying more specific initiatives.
South Carolina’s, for example, explains that students there should have “world-class knowledge” and “world-class skills” including “creativity and innovation” and “critical thinking and problem solving” but doesn’t say how those students gain those skills.
Utah’s explains the profile is aspirational and “not necessarily meant to be quantified and measured.”
How will the profile be used?
The Board of Education lists six primary reasons for developing the profile, including honoring the needs of students and stakeholders, aligning better the K-12 education system, creating more opportunities for Wyoming students and fulfilling the statutory obligation of setting state content and performance standards.
“Use of this framework will enable the (State board) to eliminate policy barriers and expand the options and possibilities for our learners,” a list of frequently asked questions on the State Board’s website reads.
In practice, the profile will help guide state and district leaders in developing graduation content and performance standards, which will then be used by districts to set relevant curriculum.
How is the profile being created?
A team charged by the State Board is doing the work in three phases. The first phase has mostly entailed gathering input from educators, students and other interested community members. That portion is about to conclude.
For phase two, the design team will use all of the input gathered to create a first draft, which the public will be able to comment on before it’s finalized.
The team developing that draft includes teachers, business leaders, state policy wonks, legislators and a handful of other parties.
When the draft has been revised for the final time, the team will move into the third phase — using the new document to set graduation standards.
What did public participation in phase 1 entail?
“There was an overwhelming willingness for people to have this conversation,” State Board coordinator Diana Clapp said.
Over the course of several months, a team hosted 46 virtual listening sessions and gathered nearly 500 online surveys. About 475 people attended the listening sessions.
Many were general sessions that anyone could attend, but several focused on gathering specific feedback.
72 people attended a session just for educators and 71 attended a student session. The team held sessions with higher education professionals and former Wyoming high schoolers, as well as school counselors, who often guide students through determining a path after high school.
The report summarizing the feedback isn’t finished yet, but a few broad themes emerged, Clapp said.
“There was definitely a desire to see students be able to apply the learnings,” she said.
Much of the conversations focused on striking a balance between college and career readiness and building “soft skills” like time management and teamwork.
A desire for more flexibility for students was also raised, as well as concerns about how students access new opportunities.
What does this mean for students?
That remains to be seen. The state board is still relatively early in this process. It just wrapped the first phase of gathering public input, and now will devise a draft of what the profile should include.
Clapp explained the board could decide to alter existing state standards, or it could decide to fold the graduation standards into the standing language. The biggest impact on students would come if revising those standards also meant changes to graduation credit requirements.
The board isn’t likely to reach that phase until early 2022, according to the project timeline.
Why is the state doing this work now?
The Wyoming State Board of Education is required by statute to set content and performance standards for K-12 education, but it’s a complicated process.
The board often requires legal advice from the state Attorney General’s office. A 2019 response to such a request ultimately prompted this work, Clapp explained.
The State Board wanted legal advice on how, among other concerns, to word computer science standards, which had recently been added to the state’s common core of knowledge. In answering those questions, the Attorney General’s office identified another problem for the board — it had never explicitly outlined standards for Wyoming high school graduates.
“The Board determines the standards that are mandatory for students at the high school level by establishing graduation requirements that include graduation standards. Since the current graduation requirements do not designate specific graduation standards, there is no way to determine, at a uniform statewide level, the standards that are mandatory or elective at the high school level,” that opinion reads.
The state had already set general K-12 standards, and credit number requirements for graduates were outlined in statute. But explicit standards describing expectations for graduates are nonexistent.
What are education standards?
Standards outline what students should know by the end of each grade level.
The board sets both content and performance standards for 10 topic areas, which outline information students should know, and what information students should be able to be tested on.
Standards don’t prescribe how that information should be taught. Those decisions fall to teachers and their individual school districts.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes