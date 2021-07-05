What is a profile of a graduate? What does it mean for Wyoming students?

“There was definitely a desire to see students be able to apply the learnings,” she said.

Much of the conversations focused on striking a balance between college and career readiness and building “soft skills” like time management and teamwork.

A desire for more flexibility for students was also raised, as well as concerns about how students access new opportunities.

What does this mean for students?

That remains to be seen. The state board is still relatively early in this process. It just wrapped the first phase of gathering public input, and now will devise a draft of what the profile should include.

Clapp explained the board could decide to alter existing state standards, or it could decide to fold the graduation standards into the standing language. The biggest impact on students would come if revising those standards also meant changes to graduation credit requirements.

The board isn’t likely to reach that phase until early 2022, according to the project timeline.

Why is the state doing this work now?