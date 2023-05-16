How do we know when adults can’t take care of themselves? And what responsibility does the state have to protect them from harm?

A task force of lawmakers and representatives of state agencies convened Friday to discuss ways to better support vulnerable adults in Wyoming. Think seniors, people with developmental disabilities or those intellectually impaired due to ongoing illnesses.

“We’re really talking about, across the board, people who, for whatever reason, have a difficult time meeting their basic needs,” Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt, who sits on the panel, said during the meeting.

Wyoming will likely have more and more people who fall under this category going forward. The percentage of Wyoming residents age 65 and over is expected to surpass 20% of the state’s population by 2030, according to a report published by the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division last summer.

And most members of the task force were in agreement Friday that Wyoming needs to do more to help them. Many vulnerable adults aren’t getting the support they need right now, Schmidt said, because the state lacks a robust social safety net for them.

Services provided by Department of Family Services and other agencies usually focus on assisting abused and neglected minors, after all.

That’s not without good reason. Adults, of course, have a level of autonomy that children do not. It’s hard for social services providers to distinguish between someone living in squalor because they can’t take care of themselves (or are being neglected by caregivers), and someone who’s living that way out of personal choice, for instance.

Because of that, the state just doesn’t wield the same legal authority to assist vulnerable adults in the same way it assists children.

The question remains whether the task force can find a way to expand the definition of vulnerable adult to cover more people who truly need help without infringing upon the independence of those who don’t.

Members of the task force and advocates who offered testimony on Friday tended to agree that the state’s current definition of vulnerable adult — which covers anyone over 18 who’s “unable to manage and take care of himself or his money, assets or property without assistance as a result of advanced age or physical or mental disability” — is woefully vague.

The group is expected to revisit a proposed amendment to that language recommended by a similar task force assembled by former Gov. Matt Mead in 2017.

That panel floated changing the definition to include any adult “who lacks the capacity to consent, or is unable to provide for their own care or protect themselves from abuse, neglect, exploitation, intimidation, abandonment or self neglect, due to a physical, emotional, developmental or mental disability, the effects of illness, injury or accident or residency in a nursing care or similarly facility.”

While that proposal never received committee sponsorship, it was brought individually by Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, during the 2018 legislative session.

It cleared the Senate but ultimately failed its third reading in the House. The proposed change proved highly divisive, and representatives couldn’t settle on language everyone was happy with.

During the Friday meeting, task force members expressed interest in considering three additional draft bills related to vulnerable adults, including:

a bill that would mandate cross reporting between the Department of Family Services and law enforcement;

a proposal to create a civil cause of action for vulnerable adult abuse; and

an amendment expanding the time limit for emergency protective services from 72 hours to 14 days.

The task force indicated that Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and Nethercott would work on revising the draft proposals with the Department of Family Services and the courts before everyone reconvenes in July.

“We do want to flesh those out and see if we can start either putting the stamp of approval as is, or suggesting some amendments,” task force co-chair Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, said during the meeting.

Any policy recommendations made by the task force will be submitted to a standing legislative committee. It’ll then be up to that committee to decide whether or not the panel wants to move forward with sponsoring those legislative proposals.