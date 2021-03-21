What no one tells you about college

Long before you arrive at college, people will start telling you what to expect. But there’s some things that often get left out. Here’s what you should keep in mind as you prepare for your time in higher education.
Your days will be unlike anything you’ve experienced before
No matter how many times you hear how epic college schedules can be, you won’t fully understand how terrific it is until you’re living it. Many students have just two or three classes a day. They might not start until 2 p.m., or perhaps you will be done for the day by noon. You will have more control over your classes than you’ve ever had, and likely much more free time. Take advantage of this, and schedule your classes in a way that best fits your lifestyle.
You may find your time much easier to budget
In college, most — if not all — of your assignments and due dates will be presented to you within the first week of class. It’s very beneficial to write out all of your due dates for the semester. It will seem overwhelming at first, but when you look at your schedule on a week-to-week basis, you will be relieved to know what you have coming up. It also gives you the opportunity to get work done early. Time management is key, so learn to keep a planner to track these tests and assignments.
Planning your classes and major is not as stressful as you may think
Yes, deciding on a major is a big decision that can ultimately only be made by you. However, once you actually decide on that major, your advisors will work to make the process of declaring it and getting into the right classes easy. Most colleges have websites that allow you to go in and declare or change your major whenever you want. You can usually find a list of class requirements to go along with your major after you have declared, and track your progress, too. It’s nothing to stress about in high school. Once you are enrolled in college, your advisor will likely reach out to you to help you get acquainted with the college website and make sure you’re set to take all the correct classes.
Check and utilize your email
So much important information will be shared through your email. Check it everyday, and get the app on your phone. If you don’t have time to meet with your professors or are even too shy to, you still must communicate with them, and email is a great way to do just that. Similarly, you will be presented with so many social opportunities and campus events via email. If you want to stay in the loop, get accustomed to using your email.
College will be better than what you’ve imagined, but also worse
In some ways, classes are much easier and more laid back than what you’ve experienced in high school. Many professors are very lenient with assignments and attendance, and will give you extensions, help or clarification as needed. Personally, I feel the workload itself is much more manageable for the simple reason that I know all of the assignments and tests I have coming up for the year, and the exact dates for them. It makes it much easier to budget your time. Should anything come up that prevents you from getting to class or doing your work, I’ve found that it’s much simpler to deal with these hiccups than in high school. In these ways, college will probably be better than what you can even imagine.
In other ways, college is tough. It can be lonely being on a new campus without knowing many people, whether you stay at home or move across the country. You will go through periods of sadness, loneliness and nostalgia for the way your life used to be. These times will be tough, but ultimately, the good outweighs the bad, and all you can do is your best to meet new people, make new connections and find new means of support. Nobody really talks about these lows, but know everybody experiences them and that you’re not alone. Keep focusing on the good, and these blue periods will lessen over time. College is a lot of fun; you just have to be patient, and give it a chance.