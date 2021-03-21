What no one tells you about college

Yes, deciding on a major is a big decision that can ultimately only be made by you. However, once you actually decide on that major, your advisors will work to make the process of declaring it and getting into the right classes easy. Most colleges have websites that allow you to go in and declare or change your major whenever you want. You can usually find a list of class requirements to go along with your major after you have declared, and track your progress, too. It’s nothing to stress about in high school. Once you are enrolled in college, your advisor will likely reach out to you to help you get acquainted with the college website and make sure you’re set to take all the correct classes.

Check and utilize your email

So much important information will be shared through your email. Check it everyday, and get the app on your phone. If you don’t have time to meet with your professors or are even too shy to, you still must communicate with them, and email is a great way to do just that. Similarly, you will be presented with so many social opportunities and campus events via email. If you want to stay in the loop, get accustomed to using your email.

College will be better than what you’ve imagined, but also worse