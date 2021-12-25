What old newspapers tell us about how Casper celebrated Christmas over the years

What makes headlines during the holiday season?

The Star-Tribune recently leafed through some old December editions for a glimpse of how its Christmas coverage has changed throughout the decades.

If you ask the former women’s and community sections of the Casper Morning Star and Casper Times, holidays are for mastering the art of the dinner party.

From the ‘40s to the early ’60s, the pages were packed with headlines like “Christmas Candy is Still the Right Yule Present”, “Assembly-Line System is Ideal in Kitchen Plan” and “Protect Drain with Nylon Stocking.”

The ads sent much the same message, imploring readers to consider new stainless steel cutlery or glassware imported from France.

Most of the other column inches were dedicated to area Christmas parties — the “Yule social calendar”, as one staffer put it in 1940. A P.E.P girls’ club formal dance, a public card party at the Masonic Temple, a Christmas party by the Motel Association.

Not only were they dutifully advertised, many were dutifully covered, too.

They’d print the names of 20 or so messrs and mesdames deemed to be especially prominent guests. Photos captured the couples standing shoulder-to-shoulder in suits and gowns, posed like department store mannequins.

Fast forward several decades, and things looked much different. The oil bust of the mid-1980s, which set into motion around ’82, meant economic anxieties were front-of-mind for many Wyomingites.

For a growing number of residents, setting aside money and time for gift-giving, entertaining and travel was impossible. Not everyone had the time or the means to worry about what made the perfect lime jello salad, or what to wear to the upcoming winter formal.

And that reality is obvious in the headlines of the day.

Encampment, a small town in Carbon County in the throes of an economic depression, mobilized to make sure every kid had new toys for Christmas. “Kids will have real Christmas,” it was titled.

Local nonprofits raced to cushion the blow for Wyoming families. One Casper resident pulled stunts like jumping out of a plane and riding a bull to raise money for a Christmas party for children from low-income backgrounds, according to a clip from 1982.

The following year, the Star-Tribune published a feature on a young family coming out of two years of job instability. At the time the article was published, they had four children under the age of 5.

After going through three jobs in just 18 months, the dad finally found stable work renovating rental homes. The following Christmas, Casper nonprofits and private citizens pitched in to help the family get back on their feet.

Social pressures of the season got a second look, too.

In 1983, the Star-Tribune ran a feature about how romanticized holiday expectations can be harmful to people without intact families. “Separations cast shadow over Christmas,” read the headline.

For many, the emphasis on togetherness during the holidays is uplifting. But families that don’t have that — due to distance, divorce, death or any other reason — might feel like they’re doing something wrong, it said.

Those affected by separation or loss should allow themselves to mourn, one mental health professional told the Star-Tribune. And those who can’t be with family can seek other ways to be centered — spending time with friends, for example.

The dissonance between holiday expectations and reality is something plenty of Americans still resonate with, of course. The past two years may kick off another culture shift of sorts, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to amend or abandon traditional get-togethers. Only time will tell.

