What's going on under Norris Geyser Basin?

From 1996 to 2004, an area more than 18 miles across centered near Norris, just outside the north caldera rim, rose as much as 4.7 inches at an average rate of 0.6 inches per year. The area subsided about 2.8 inches in the next several years, but uplift resumed in mid-2013. From late 2013 to early 2014, Norris rose at the highest rate ever measured in Yellowstone —more than 5.9 inches per year. For comparison, the highest uplift rate ever measured inside Yellowstone Caldera is about 2.8 inches per year during 2004–2005.

The record-setting Norris uplift ended abruptly when a magnitude 4.9 earthquake, the largest in Yellowstone since the 1970s, struck the Norris area on March 30, 2014. Rapid uplift quickly reversed to subsidence that ended in 2015. But a third uplift episode, this one at an average rate of about 0.8 inches per year, began in early 2016 and continued through 2018. The net result was that Norris stood about 5.5 inches higher in 2018 than it did in 1996. Since early 2019, the area has subsided about 1 inch, but Norris still stands 4 to 5 inches taller than it did at the turn of the century.

Considering the area that's been moving is larger than the city of Chicago, those numbers are impressive. But what's more remarkable is the story that scientists have been able to piece together about what's been going on under the surface.