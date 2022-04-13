What the latest Census data says about housing in Wyoming

Wyoming doesn’t have a lot of housing data to go around.

The state doesn’t collect detailed information on evictions, or homelessness, or the quality of its homes and rentals, for instance.

Housing data published by the U.S. Census Bureau fills in some of those blanks.

The agency’s American Community Survey polls residents in every corner of the U.S. Its goal is to provide reliable, detailed information about American communities, the people who live there and their quality of life.

In March, the Census Bureau released the American Community Survey results for 2020. (The coronavirus pandemic delayed its debut by several months.)

Since its more than a year old, the information can’t tell us much about the state of housing right now.

The scope of the survey was also more limited than in previous years. Usually, the U.S. Census Bureau releases two pools of data from the American Community Survey: one-year estimates, and five-year estimates.

As their name implies, the one-year estimates only use survey results from the past 12 months. They’re better at capturing sudden changes in the data — though they can be less accurate than the five-year estimates, especially for rural areas.

Due to the pandemic, the Census Bureau was only able to release the five-year estimates for 2020. (The agency published experimental data for the one-year version, but the data set isn’t official.)

Still, the survey provides the most current info on some of Wyoming’s most pressing housing questions: Does the state have enough homes to go around? How affordable are they? How many have basic amenities like electricity, indoor plumbing and full kitchens?

Here’s just a glance at the data.

Vacancy rates

The beginning of the pandemic sent the housing market into a tailspin.

Layoffs, pay cuts and lockdowns prompted many Americans to flee wealthier and more densely-populated parts of the country.

In the communities they left behind, vacancy rates soared, and housing prices tanked.

Wyoming’s 2020 survey data hints at some of that whiplash.

Sublette County — a rural but pricey corner of the state — reported a whopping 41.7% vacancy rate. Likewise, Teton County reported a vacancy rate of 28.5%.

Laramie County had the lowest proportion of vacancies, at just 8.3%. Natrona County’s was 11.5%.

The housing market seems to have bounced back since 2020’s collapse, however. Many Wyoming cities are reporting rising rents and tight markets ⁠— which is proving challenging for tenants still under economic strain due to COVID-19.

Percentage of rentals

In 2020, rentals accounted for around 20%-35% of the housing stock in most of Wyoming, according to the American Community Survey.

Albany County had the highest percentage of rentals at 48%. The runner-up was Teton County, at 44.1%.

Sublette and Weston counties had the lowest percentage of rental units — 16.9% and 16.1%, respectively.

Natrona County reported 29.4% rentals, and Laramie County, 27.4%.

Cost-burdened renters

Tenants are considered “cost burdened” if they spend more than 30% of their income on rent. When that much of every paycheck goes toward housing, it can be hard to afford even basic necessities. Unexpected costs — like medical bills — can throw cost-burdened into housing instability.

In Natrona County in 2020, for instance, roughly 44% of renters were cost-burdened. About 28% spent less than a quarter of their income on rent.

Household age and amenities

The survey also polls people about the quality of their homes.

A big part of that is the age of each community’s housing stock. The 2020 data indicates that roughly 70% of Natrona County housing was built before the 1990s, for example.

It touches on household amenities, too.

As of 2020, 1% of housing units in Natrona County lacked a full kitchen, the survey shows. According to the Census Bureau, a full kitchen must have a sink and faucet, a stove or range and a refrigerator.

Another .3% of homes in the county didn’t have complete plumbing, which requires hot and cold running water, a flush toilet and a bathtub or shower.

About 1.1% of Natrona County households lacked access to telephone services, the survey found.

Where to find more

In all, the American Community Survey collects information on hundreds of housing-related data points. The survey also speaks to demographic, employment, education and health care trends, among other topics.

To access the complete data set, and for tutorials on how to view and analyze it, visit the Census Bureau’s website.

