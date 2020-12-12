What to do about a dead deer

SHERIDAN — A deer carcass lying in the way of a pedestrian or driver is not uncommon in Wyoming. When one accidentally ends up in your backyard or in front of your vehicle, though, what next steps should be taken to dispose of or properly care for the animal?

A sickly deer presented Sheridan resident John Rice with that scenario in early November.

Rice, like many other residents in the city of Sheridan, has deer wander in and out of his yard. This particular deer, however, looked sick and made its home in Rice’s greenhouse. He called Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials and asked them to come check on the sickly deer. When a WGFD employee arrived to the scene, the deer had left the area.

On Nov. 23, the deer died on Rice's property. When he called the WGFD to ask if its staff wanted samples to determine if the animal had a communicable disease, they declined.

“I could have put her out of her misery three weeks ago and saved all that suffering that she went through,” Rice said in a voicemail to The Sheridan Press. “Besides, that deer doesn’t belong to me, it belongs to the state of Wyoming.”