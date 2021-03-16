What to expect as Wyoming's historic snowstorm eases

"After that, we'll have what's called a high-pressure ridge, which is just an extended area of high pressure that keeps the weather pretty calm and benign," explained Micha Holme, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Riverton office.

That window of calm will continue through Thursday and into Friday, with some sun and warmth expected.

"Each day will get just a little bit warmer," Holme said. "It will be in the 40s by Thursday and then even into the 50s on Friday."

Last week, a low pressure system pushed moisture up into the high plains from the southwest. Those conditions gradually dumped several feet of heavy, wet snow over Wyoming.

Despite the inconvenience of highway, school and business closures from extreme weather, many Wyomingites welcomed the snow event. Wyoming and several other states in the Mountain West region have been experiencing a severe drought.

The latest snowfall brought some much-needed moisture to the area breaking the ongoing dry spell.