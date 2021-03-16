What to expect as Wyoming's historic snowstorm eases

In the days following Wyoming's historic blizzard, snow continued to fall and blanket large swaths of the state.
But local forecasters say the worst of the brutal weather is over, and better conditions are just around the corner.
On Saturday and Sunday, over two feet of snow covered Wyoming's two biggest cities, marking the largest snowstorm ever recorded in Cheyenne, and the third-largest in Casper.
The state capital recorded over 30.8 inches of snowfall over two days in some parts. Casper recorded 26.3 inches.
After a brief reprieve, more snow started falling in Casper on Monday. Meteorologists recorded an additional six inches of snow at the Casper-Natrona International Airport, as of Tuesday morning.
Light snow showers will likely continue into Tuesday evening in Casper, according to local forecasters, with under an inch of accumulation expected. By midnight on Tuesday, snowfall will significantly slow and likely stop by sunrise on Wednesday.
"After that, we'll have what's called a high-pressure ridge, which is just an extended area of high pressure that keeps the weather pretty calm and benign," explained Micha Holme, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Riverton office.
That window of calm will continue through Thursday and into Friday, with some sun and warmth expected.
"Each day will get just a little bit warmer," Holme said. "It will be in the 40s by Thursday and then even into the 50s on Friday."
Last week, a low pressure system pushed moisture up into the high plains from the southwest. Those conditions gradually dumped several feet of heavy, wet snow over Wyoming.
Despite the inconvenience of highway, school and business closures from extreme weather, many Wyomingites welcomed the snow event. Wyoming and several other states in the Mountain West region have been experiencing a severe drought.
The latest snowfall brought some much-needed moisture to the area breaking the ongoing dry spell.
"It will definitely help the drought, but I don't know that it's enough to end the drought," Holme said.
By the time the storm reached Wyoming, much of the ground had thawed, which allows the soil to soak up the snow's moisture.
Flooding could become an issue if temperatures warm too quickly, Holme said. But forecasts show the area warming up gradually over several days, lowering the risk of potential floods.
In addition to persistent droughts, scientists have started researching the possible connection between recent record-breaking extreme precipitation events and climate change.
"Heavy precipitation events have become more frequent and intense due to climate change," according to data collected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
This story will be updated.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports