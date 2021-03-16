What will Wyoming's football coaching staff be paid in 2021?

LARAMIE -- More turnover within Wyoming’s football coaching staff combined with marginal paycuts for the Cowboys’ returning assistants has resulted in a slight dip in the group’s compensation.
Meanwhile, UW will have the Mountain West’s highest-paid head coach in 2021.
The Cowboys’ 10 on-field assistants will make a combined $1,711,692 in base salary this year, a slight reduction from the $1,718,580 they were collectively paid a season ago. Copies of employment contracts for each member of the staff, which includes two new additions in offensive coordinator Tim Polasek and offensive line coach Derek Frazier, were obtained by the Star-Tribune through an open records request.
Polasek, who’s reuniting with UW coach Craig Bohl after spending the last four seasons as a Power Five offensive line coach at Iowa, is on a two-year contract that runs through Feb. 28, 2023. He will be paid $350,004 per year, which is more than his predecessor, Brent Vigen, was earning in annual base salary ($300,000).
The rest of the Cowboys’ assistants are on one-year deals. Frazier, who comes to UW after a two-year stint as an NFL assistant with the New York Jets, will make the same $200,004 in base salary as Bart Miller, who left in December after two seasons as UW’s offensive line coach to take the same position at Illinois.
The rest of UW’s staff will make slightly less than they did a year ago amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel has a base salary of $242,256, down from $255,000 he made during his first year on the job. Defensive line coach Pete Kaligis will make $190,008 ($200,004 last year); receivers coach Mike Grant, who was recently promoted to passing-game coordinator, will make $145,896 ($153,564); tight ends coach Shannon Moore and cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd, who also coordinate special teams, as well as defensive ends coach Marty English will each make $142,500 ($150,000); running backs coach Gordie Haug will make $87,756 ($90,000); and linebackers coach Aaron Bohl will make $68,268 ($70,008).
With some degree of turnover on UW’s staff three years running, there’s been a gradual reduction in the salary pool for the Cowboys’ assistant coaches since college football teams were allowed to add a 10th on-field assistant in 2018. That season, UW’s assistants made a collective $1,924,297, which made them the third-highest paid coaching staff in the Mountain West among teams that reported individual salaries (Air Force, a private institution, isn’t required to release salary information). In 2019, UW’s coaching staff made $1,781,916.
As for Craig Bohl, his annual salary -- a combination of base salary and other guaranteed compensation generated from non-state funds -- is increasing to $1.6 million entering his eighth year at the helm, according to his contract. Bohl, who recently received a one-year contract extension through the end of the 2024 season, made $1.5 million a season ago.
The bump makes Bohl the highest-paid head coach in the Mountain West this year. That designation previously belonged to Bryan Harsin, who made $1.85 million at Boise State last year before leaving for a Power Five job at Auburn.
The league coaches closest to Bohl in annual salary are Colorado State’s Steve Addazio ($1,500,050), UNLV’s Marcus Arroyo ($1.5 million) and Harsin’s replacement, Andy Avalos, whose first year at Boise State will reportedly come with a base salary of $1.4 million.
UW strung together four straight bowl-eligible seasons before going 2-4 last fall during a pandemic-shortened season. It was the Cowboys' first losing season since 2015.
One addition to all of UW’s coaches’ contracts: a cost-saving measures clause in which the school can impose further salary reductions, furloughs and/or “other cost-saving efficiencies deemed to be in the university’s best interests” with at least 60 days notice.
According to the contracts, those measures would only be taken if it’s determined that there may be insufficient revenue to cover the athletic department’s projected expenses for the fiscal year or as part of an overall budget reduction plan. Should any need to be implemented, they would be the same for all department personnel.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.