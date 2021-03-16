What will Wyoming's football coaching staff be paid in 2021?

The rest of the Cowboys’ assistants are on one-year deals. Frazier, who comes to UW after a two-year stint as an NFL assistant with the New York Jets, will make the same $200,004 in base salary as Bart Miller, who left in December after two seasons as UW’s offensive line coach to take the same position at Illinois.

The rest of UW’s staff will make slightly less than they did a year ago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel has a base salary of $242,256, down from $255,000 he made during his first year on the job. Defensive line coach Pete Kaligis will make $190,008 ($200,004 last year); receivers coach Mike Grant, who was recently promoted to passing-game coordinator, will make $145,896 ($153,564); tight ends coach Shannon Moore and cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd, who also coordinate special teams, as well as defensive ends coach Marty English will each make $142,500 ($150,000); running backs coach Gordie Haug will make $87,756 ($90,000); and linebackers coach Aaron Bohl will make $68,268 ($70,008).