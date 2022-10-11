What's next for August's crossover voters?

Thousands of Wyoming Democrats and independents crossed party lines to vote Republican this August — a practice known as crossover voting.

It's far from a new concept. Wyoming's primary elections are closed, so only Republicans can vote in Republican primaries. Those races decide many of Wyoming's most important elected offices, though, which has long motivated Democrats and independents to switch over.

But this year was different.

The 2022 Republican primary race for Wyoming’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives pitted Rep. Liz Cheney against natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman, who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

While Cheney’s opposition to Trump mobilized plenty of Republicans to vote her out, it also earned her notable Democratic support.

There's no way to know exactly how many people crossed over for the 2022 primaries, but voter registration statistics show the Wyoming Democratic Party lost over 3,500 people from July 1 to Aug. 1. In 2018, that number only decreased by 54, according to data published by the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office.

Meanwhile, the Republican party this year gained more than 3,000 voters from July 1 to Aug. 1.

Compared to the Wyoming GOP, which has over 200,000 registered members, that's not much. University of Wyoming surveys indicate less than 10% of the people voting in the Republican primary identified as Democrats, said political science professor Jim King. (The survey’s findings haven’t been published yet.)

Still, with the general election coming up, where might August’s crossover voters go from here?

For the time being, there really isn’t incentive for anyone to change their political party, King pointed out.

That’s because people are free to vote for whoever they want in general elections. Political affiliation doesn’t matter the way it does in the primaries, he said, so crossover voters might as well stay put until the 2024 elections.

But who’s to say they’ll want to leave? If people voted Republican this year because they wanted a voice, King said, why go back?

Democratic registrants continued to decline after the election, state data shows. The party lost a little over 6,000 members from election day to Sept. 1. Then, from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, it gained about 1,000 people.

The opposite was true for the Wyoming Republican Party. Between election day and Sept. 1, it gained 20,000 people. Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 1, the party lost about 800 people.

Those numbers don’t speak to crossover voting, of course — the Secretary of State’s Office doesn’t collect that kind of information, said State Election Director Kai Schon.

The office tried to a few years back, at the request of the State Legislature.

“We actually had to examine individual voter records to ascertain if they switched there and back,” Schon said.

Even then, there were holes in the data. They weren't able to provide as clear a picture of crossover voting as the office wanted to, he said.

Crossover voting is not without its opponents; critics — especially on the right — say it unfairly tilts elections in moderates’ favor.

There was a bill to ban the practice in Wyoming as recently as the 2022 legislative session. (The bill draft never received introductory vote.)

That effort will soon make a comeback. A proposed ballot initiative would make it impossible for people to change their political parties after May 1 during an election year. That’s before the candidate filing period opens — before anyone knows who's running for office, in other words.

The petition hasn’t started circulating yet, but will likely go public in the next several weeks, Schon said. Once it does, it’ll need just under 42,000 valid signatures to end up on the 2024 ballot, Schon said.

The proposal was brought by three people with strong ties to Wyoming Republican Party, including two members of its central committee — Ginger Bennett, chair of the Fremont County GOP, and Cheryl Aguiar, state committeewoman for Hot Springs. The third is Taylor Allred, who ran as a Republican for the Wyoming Legislature in 2020.