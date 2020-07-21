Wheatland's Kadra Clark leads second go-round of goat tying at NHSFR

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wheatland goat tyer Kadra Clark had a 7.66-second run Tuesday morning to take the lead in the second go-round at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Clark now leads the average standings with a two-run time of 15.57 seconds. She placed 10th in the first go with a 7.91-second run. The second go began Monday night and concludes Thursday morning.

Also in the second go, Gillette's Hallie Hladky moved into second place in the round with a time of 19.991 seconds in the pole bending. Barrel racer Taylor Nichols (Boulder) had a 16.053, Tavy Leno (Sheridan) had a 13.1 in goat tying and Jordyn McNamee (Buffalo) had a 26.076 in pole bending.

The only Wyoming boys to post marks in the second go were Newcastle team ropers Jake and Cooper Deveraux, who had a 12.63-second run, and Gillette's Joseph Hayden, who scored 138 points in boys cutting.

