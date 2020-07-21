You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wheatland's Kadra Clark leads second go-round of goat tying at NHSFR
View Comments
NHSFR

Wheatland's Kadra Clark leads second go-round of goat tying at NHSFR

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Wheatland goat tyer Kadra Clark had a 7.66-second run Tuesday morning to take the lead in the second go-round at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Clark now leads the average standings with a two-run time of 15.57 seconds. She placed 10th in the first go with a 7.91-second run. The second go began Monday night and concludes Thursday morning.

Also in the second go, Gillette's Hallie Hladky moved into second place in the round with a time of 19.991 seconds in the pole bending. Barrel racer Taylor Nichols (Boulder) had a 16.053, Tavy Leno (Sheridan) had a 13.1 in goat tying and Jordyn McNamee (Buffalo) had a 26.076 in pole bending.

The only Wyoming boys to post marks in the second go were Newcastle team ropers Jake and Cooper Deveraux, who had a 12.63-second run, and Gillette's Joseph Hayden, who scored 138 points in boys cutting.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News