Where does Wyoming's political class hang out?

While most of the activities of the Wyoming Legislature are carried out in the open, lawmakers often spend ample amounts of time with one another outside of the Capitol once they adjourn for the day.
While the scene hasn’t been the same since the day the Hitching Post Hotel closed down — robbing the Legislature of one central meeting point — there are a number of places lawmakers are known to congregate when they’re not working late or taking time to themselves. Here are a few of the big ones:
Little America: Home to most of the receptions hosted by lobby groups throughout the session, the swanky confines of the Little America Hotel is likely the easiest place to spot lawmakers outside of the Capitol.
The Metropolitan Steakhouse: Much like the Cheyenne Rib & Chop House has served as a place for a true power dinner, the newly opened Metropolitan Steakhouse — owned by former gubernatorial candidate Sam Galeotos — is likely to be an attractive haunt for lawmakers this year.
The Albany: Located right downtown, the Albany’s inexpensive fare and low-key atmosphere make it a popular after-hours spot.
The Red Lion Hotel: Relatively inexpensive and within lawmakers’ per diem limit, the Red Lion is a common choice for legislators who elect not to take out a short-term rental in the city, either alone or with several of their colleagues.
The Epic Egg or Taco John’s: Both located near the Capitol, each is an easy spot to find lawmakers at lunch on days the Legislature is in session.
The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Cafeteria: An unusual choice but a popular choice of Gov. Mark Gordon’s in his time as treasurer and within walking distance of the Capitol.