Who are the key players in the Wyoming Legislature?

Sen. Eili Bebout, R-Riverton and Rep Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne

Though no longer Senate president, Bebout was still a strong voice on the floor throughout last year’s general session and, as the Joint Appropriations Committee co-chairman, still pulls a lot of weight among his peers. Expect that to continue this session. Nicholas, his co-chair on the House side, will cast a similar presence on budget discussions this year.

Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower The Senate vice president, Driskill is an efficient diplomat on the Senate side and a strong leader with strong business and agricultural expertise. You’d be hard-pressed to find a conversation in the Legislature he is not a party to. He is also a key part of getting things done. As one of his peers described him, “Sen. Driskill has become instrumental in Senate leadership, having presided over the Senate in a confident and dignified manner for several days last year while president Drew Perkins was out ill.”

Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland

