The hulking mass of an MC-130J landing on Highway 287 isn’t something you expect to see every day, or any day for that matter, but it happened last weekend.

The 160,000-pound aircraft, along with an MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), two MH-6M Little Bird helicopters and two A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthogs,” used highways 287 and 789 as landing zones on Sunday and Tuesday as part of a week-long military mission named Exercise Agile Chariot, according to the military.

The name of the exercise was spot on. It was all about agility, being able to refuel and rearm aircraft in the field without the need for trucks or major infrastructure.

“We’re mitigating or avoiding the danger to the guys on the ground,” the mission’s commander U.S. Air Force Maj. Matt Waggy told the Star-Tribune. “Basically what we’re telling our adversaries is that you can’t pinpoint where we’re going to be,” he continued.

Though not a new idea, a highway landing on this scale had never been done. The exercise saw the first-ever highway landing, refuel and rearm of a UAV. It proved that the time it takes one to fly back to base and do the same can be cut by 200% when done in the field, Waggy said.

Members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, meanwhile, conducted a search-and-rescue simulation. The helicopters were shuttled to the highway via the MC-130J; from there they conducted the simulation.

Another element of the exercise were a parachute jumps by airmen from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron. The unit jumped from the MC-130J to secure the highway for all the incoming aircraft.

But it wasn’t just about landing aircraft on roads. It was about collaboration.

“It started around June. Someone told me I should land a C-130 on a highway and I laughed. ... Until I started thinking about it later that night,” Waggy said in a Thursday interview.

The exercise took almost a year to plan before its execution, and according to Waggy, Wyoming was a no-brainer.

“There was really no other place we wanted to look at that time a year ago. ... We had extraordinarily good results of how strong the roads are,” he said.

The military worked with over a dozen county, state and federal agencies and Gov. Gordon to make the exercise work. “I’m overwhelmed with the amount of support,” Waggy said.

Gordon even took part in one of the landings. The governor was aboard the MC-130J on Sunday when it touched down on Highway 789. “He (Gordon) could have pulled the plug at anytime,” Waggy said. But at the end of the day the mission was complete and 100% successful, Waggy said.

Personnel from as far afield as Kentucky, Florida and Michigan took part in the exercise.

Atlantic Aviation helped with parking and hanger space for the aircraft. Local military was also involved. Once the Warthogs pilots were finished with refueling, they dropped their bombs on the range at Camp Guernsey.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation handled the road closures, along with removing signs and delineators to make room for the aircraft.

And then there was the community.

On April 29, the 1st Special Operations Wing spent time on the ground with the Young Eagles and Civil Air Patrol. Around 50 people attended the event at Casper/Natrona County International Airport. Kids got to spend time in and around some of the planes participating in the exercise.

“As tired as I was, seeing those kids as excited as they were, it rejuvenated my soul,” Waggy said.

