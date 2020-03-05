WHP identifies victims in Interstate 80 pileup, says following too closely likely played a role in wreck

Authorities are investigating driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely as causes for a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 that killed three people, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

The patrol identified the three people who died in the crash as:

Deborah Carrel, 53, of Marshall, Michigan;

Emman Ojiaka, 64, of Denton, Texas; and

Kian Kennedy, 27, of Hampton, Georgia.

Carrell was a passenger in a Toyota Highlander that was struck by a commercial vehicle. Ojiaka and Kennedy were both driving commercial vehicles.

The crash occurred on Sunday afternoon on the interstate near Creston Junction. It consisted of mostly commercial vehicles like semi trucks.

Videos posted to social media depict a chain-reaction wreck involving cars, trucks and tractor-trailers on icy roads with blowing snow and poor visibility.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities had initially reported 80 to 100 vehicles were involved in that crash in the westbound lanes of I-80, but reduced that number to 30 Wednesday.