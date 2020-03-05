WHP identifies victims in Interstate 80 pileup, says following too closely likely played a role in wreck

Authorities are investigating driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely as causes for a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 that killed three people, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.
The patrol identified the three people who died in the crash as:
- Deborah Carrel, 53, of Marshall, Michigan;
- Emman Ojiaka, 64, of Denton, Texas; and
- Kian Kennedy, 27, of Hampton, Georgia.
Carrell was a passenger in a Toyota Highlander that was struck by a commercial vehicle. Ojiaka and Kennedy were both driving commercial vehicles.
The crash occurred on Sunday afternoon on the interstate near Creston Junction. It consisted of mostly commercial vehicles like semi trucks.
Videos posted to social media depict a chain-reaction wreck involving cars, trucks and tractor-trailers on icy roads with blowing snow and poor visibility.
You have free articles remaining.
Authorities had initially reported 80 to 100 vehicles were involved in that crash in the westbound lanes of I-80, but reduced that number to 30 Wednesday.
"Due to the dynamics of the crash scene, some vehicles were initially counted that were not part of any crash," the highway patrol wrote. "As the investigation progressed, the total number of vehicles involved decreased."
A second crash occurred roughly 3 miles away in the eastbound lanes. That crash involved 45 vehicles but no fatalities.
In the aftermath of the crashes, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County treated 30 patients. The 25-bed hospital used its cafeteria as a temporary holdings space because of the influx of patients. Extra doctors were also called in.
The crashes closed parts of Interstate 80 for more than two days.