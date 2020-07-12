Wildfire burning west of Wheatland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crews on Sunday worked to contain a wildfire burning in the mountains west of Wheatland.

The Cabin Fire ignited around 5 p.m. Saturday and has so far burned about 250 acres, according to the federal wildfire database. It's burning in rocky and rugged terrain.

Hand crews were fighting the blaze, along with fire engines and helicopters. They were working in hot and dry conditions, with the possibility of gusty winds.

As of Sunday afternoon, 160 personnel were on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire is one of two burning in the area. The Clemons Fire began on Wednesday and is burning in Sybille Canyon, south of the new blaze. That fire, which has consumed 286 acres, is 80 percent contained.

Large portions of Wyoming were under a red flag warning on Sunday, meaning critical weather fire conditions exist. Those conditions include low humidity, hot temperatures and gusty winds.

