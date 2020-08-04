You are the owner of this article.
Wildfire burns 2,500 acres south of Rock Springs
breaking top story

Wildfire burns 2,500 acres south of Rock Springs

Richards Fire

The Richards Fire has burned about 2,500 acres south of Rock Springs.

 Bureau of Land Management

A wildfire burning south of Rock Springs has so far consumed roughly 2,500 acres.

Crews from multiple agencies began responding to the Richards Fire on Monday afternoon, according to the Bureau of Land Management's Wyoming office. They were being assisted by aircraft.

The fire, which has no containment, is burning in sage brush, grass and juniper about 40 miles south of Rock Springs, the bureau said in a statement. 

"Firefighters are engaging the fire where they have a high probability of success and risk to personnel is manageable," the statement says. "Oil and gas infrastructure located east of the fire is an immediate concern."

As of Tuesday morning, no structures had been lost and no evacuations were in place. 

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Sweetwater County, which indicated that high temperatures and gusty conditions could result in "erratic fire behavior." Weather conditions were expected to improve on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

