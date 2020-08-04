Wildfire burns 2,500 acres south of Rock Springs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A wildfire burning south of Rock Springs has so far consumed roughly 2,500 acres.

Crews from multiple agencies began responding to the Richards Fire on Monday afternoon, according to the Bureau of Land Management's Wyoming office. They were being assisted by aircraft.

The fire, which has no containment, is burning in sage brush, grass and juniper about 40 miles south of Rock Springs, the bureau said in a statement.

"Firefighters are engaging the fire where they have a high probability of success and risk to personnel is manageable," the statement says. "Oil and gas infrastructure located east of the fire is an immediate concern."

As of Tuesday morning, no structures had been lost and no evacuations were in place.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Sweetwater County, which indicated that high temperatures and gusty conditions could result in "erratic fire behavior." Weather conditions were expected to improve on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.