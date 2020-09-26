Wildfire in southern Wyoming continues to swell, now estimated to be 80,000 acres

"Conditions have limited aircraft use in the area, and high winds and poor visibility are expected to limit aerial operations again today," Gordon said in his tweet.

More than 450 personnel have been assigned to the fire, the governor said, including air tankers, two Super Scooper aircraft and six helicopters.

"State resources, including Wyoming State Forestry Division and local emergency managers have provided critical assistance and support as well," he tweeted. "... This remains an extremely dangerous situation."

Gordon said that Woods Landing and Jelm are still the areas of critical concern, and evacuations are in place for everything from Albany south to Fox Park.

Rep. Liz Cheney also tweeted Saturday afternoon that the fire was estimated to be 80,000 acres.

The national fire database InciWeb had not yet updated its acreage Saturday as of 4 p.m.

Across Wyoming's southern border, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued a voluntary evacuation order Saturday for the northwest part of the county.