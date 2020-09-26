Wildfire in southern Wyoming continues to swell, now estimated to be 80,000 acres

The Mullen Fire has grown to an estimated 80,000 acres — more than twice the size reported Friday night — as of Saturday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon tweeted.
Strong winds helped to spread the swelling wildfire in southern Wyoming as authorities ordered new evacuations and closures. Gordon said the state could not confirm that there had been any structures lost to the fire.
A mandatory full evacuation is in place for areas near Sheep Mountain to Lake Hattie Reservoir and north of Highway 230, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne tweeted Saturday afternoon. Evacuees should take Highway 230 and travel East or take Big Hollow Road to Highway 130 and go east. The Albany County Sheriff's Office announced evacuations Saturday for those on Highway 11 along Sheep Mountain, from Fox Creek Road north to Hecht Creek, as well as the Wold, Beehive, Graham, Mountain Home and adjacent areas.
The sheriff's office told evacuees to meet in the Laramie Walmart parking lot to get general information and hotel vouchers.
The fire had reached almost 36,000 acres on Friday amid winds that reached speeds of 50 mph, according to a Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team statement.
"Conditions have limited aircraft use in the area, and high winds and poor visibility are expected to limit aerial operations again today," Gordon said in his tweet.
The Mullen Fire is now estimated at more than 80,000 acres. Conditions have limited aircraft use in the area, and high winds and poor visibility are expected to limit aerial operations again today.
More than 450 personnel have been assigned to the fire, the governor said, including air tankers, two Super Scooper aircraft and six helicopters.
"State resources, including Wyoming State Forestry Division and local emergency managers have provided critical assistance and support as well," he tweeted. "... This remains an extremely dangerous situation."
Gordon said that Woods Landing and Jelm are still the areas of critical concern, and evacuations are in place for everything from Albany south to Fox Park.
Due to #MullenFire_WY evacuations, the following highways are closed:
WYO 11 between the WYO 130 interchange and the town of Albany.
WYO 230 between the Colorado state line and Woods Landing
More information about evacuations can be found here: https://t.co/vzXSalsH1U
Rep. Liz Cheney also tweeted Saturday afternoon that the fire was estimated to be 80,000 acres.
The national fire database InciWeb had not yet updated its acreage Saturday as of 4 p.m.
Across Wyoming's southern border, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued a voluntary evacuation order Saturday for the northwest part of the county.
The winds pushed the fire to the east and forced authorities to suspend aerial firefighting operations on Friday afternoon. Powerful winds continued overnight Friday, causing extreme fire behavior, the statement said. By Saturday morning, the fire's front was one mile north of Fox Park, extending east to just south of Lake Owen.
"The subdivisions of Keystone and Lake Creek were impacted by the fire," the statement said. "Firefighters were able to access areas after the flaming front passed and continued to perform structure protection actions."
No information about damage was available. Fire officials said crews were aggressively working to protect structures.
Powerful winds continued to blow on Saturday, and authorities braced for the blaze to spread again. Meanwhile, hazy conditions were reported in Laramie and Cheyenne due to the smoke plume, and smoke has reportedly spread to Colorado and Nebraska.
On Friday, authorities expanded an already sizable closure on the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie. The Albany County Emergency Management Agency and Albany County Sheriff's Office, meanwhile, announced evacuations in the Foxborough community, the Woods Landing Corridor and Fox Park to Albany South through the valley to Fox Creek Road, including areas west of Highway 11.
Officials had earlier ordered evacuations of the Lake Creek, Rambler, Rob Roy and Keystone communities.
The fire was 2% contained as of Saturday morning. Authorities suspect it is human caused.
