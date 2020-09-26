Wildfire in southern Wyoming swells to estimated 80,000 acres, though officials expect Laramie to be safe

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mullen Fire has grown to an estimated 80,000 acres — more than twice the size reported Friday night — as of Saturday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon tweeted.

Strong winds helped to spread the swelling wildfire in southern Wyoming as authorities ordered new evacuations and closures. Gordon said there had not yet been any confirmed structure losses.

In a community Q&A held virtually Saturday evening, Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team officials said the fire was at 69,138 acres according to their most recent perimeter map but that the fire had grown substantially since then. No firefighters have yet been injured.

“All bets are off with this fire,” Operations Section Chief Chris Zoller said. “People ask all the time, ‘Is Laramie safe?’ Yes, I believe Laramie is safe. But will this fire travel out into the prairie and sage brush? Definitely. You put 70 mph behind any kind of fire, it’s going to eat anything that it can and continue to move across that landscape.”

Officials said that firefighters are prioritizing protecting infrastructure.