Wildfire north of Rawlins prompts evacuations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have ordered evacuations as fire crews continued Sunday to work a wildland blaze burning on Bradley Peak, about 50 miles north of Rawlins.

The Bradley Fire had grown to 1,600 acres as of Sunday morning and was 10% contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Carbon County officials ordered evacuations along Long Creek in anticipation of the fire moving in that direction.

Multiple aircraft dropped water and fire retardant to minimize the fire's growth and protect structures in the area, the bureau said.

The Bradley Fire began at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Authorities don't know what sparked the blaze, which is burning northwest of Seminoe Reservoir.

Crews continued to contend with hot temperatures and strong winds, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning -- an indication that erratic fire behavior and new blazes were possible. That warning extended for most of southern Wyoming, from the Utah border through Albany County.

To the southwest, crews had by Sunday contained most of the Richard Mountain Fire, which has burned 7,600 acres south of Rock Springs, along the border between Wyoming and Utah.