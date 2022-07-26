Wildfire prompts evacuations near Laramie Peak

Star-Tribune staff
A fire burning near Laramie Peak in the Medicine Bow National Forest prompted evacuations of a nearby rural area, authorities say.
The Sugarloaf Fire was reported Monday afternoon on the Laramie Peak Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Wheatland. The blaze is seven miles southwest of Laramie Peak and five miles southwest of Friend Park Campground, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
An evacuation order was issued Monday evening for Bear Creek Road between Garret Intersection and Friend Park. A pre-evacuation notice was also in effect for Friend Park and Fetterman to Garrett Ranch.
As of 9 p.m. Monday, the fire had burned an estimated 500 acres. Fire officials hoped for a more accurate estimate Tuesday.
The fire is burning in rocky, forested terrain that is inaccessible in places. Heavy tankers, helicopters and smokejumpers are assisting in the effort to contain it. More crews and helicopters were expected to arrive Tuesday.
Photos from 2020's Mullen Fire
Photos: The Mullen Fire becomes one of Wyoming's biggest blazes in recent memory
Mullen Fire
Smoke billows from the Mullen Fire over Centennial as the sun sets behind the mountains Tuesday. The fire, which began three weeks ago Thursday, is still only 14% contained.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Heavy smoke from the Mullen Fire blocks out an otherwise clear sky along Snowy Range Road between Centennial and Laramie Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Smoke billows from the Mullen Fire over Centennial as the Sun sets behind the mountains Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Smoke from the Mullen Fire limits view of the ridgeline of mountains surrounding Centennial Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
An airplane flies past the edge of the smoke from the Mullen Fire above the Snowy Range Road between Centennial and Laramie Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
The Sun appears with a red glow through the smoke of the Mullen Fire above Snowy Range Road between Centennial and Laramie Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Heavy smoke from the Mullen Fire obscures the horizon along state road 230 in Laramie Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Smoke from the Mullen Fire is visible in downtown Laramie Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Vehicles drive east along Snowy Rand Road as smoke from the Mullen Fire causes a haze over the landscape Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Smoke from the Mullen Fire rises over a tree line visible along Snowy Range Road near Ryan Park Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Heavy smoke from the Mullen Fire limit the view of houses along Snowy Range Road outside Laramie on Tuesday.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Smoke billows from the Mullen Fire over Centennial as the Sun sets behind the mountains Tuesday.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
A pronghorn grazes the Laramie Regional Airport in Laramie in spite of heavy smoke in the area brown in from the Mullen Fire Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Horses graze in an open pasture on a ranch outside Laramie city limits as heavy smoke from the Mullen Fire effects air quality Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
A pronghorn grazes the Laramie Regional Airport in Laramie in spite of heavy smoke in the area brown in from the Mullen Fire Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Smoke from the Mullen Fire rises over a tree line visible along Snowy Range Road near Ryan Park on Tuesday. The fire ignited on Sept. 17 and has so far burned roughly 175,000 acres.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Solutions Journalism
A pronghorn walks on a road by the Laramie Regional Airport in Laramie where it was grazing, powerlines parallel the road on Oct. 6.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
A sign thanking the first responders for the Mullen Fire crafted by Linford Elementary School is placed alongside Snowy Range Road just inside Laramie city limits on Tuesday.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
A sign thanking the first responders of the Mullen Fire crafted by Linford Elementary School is places alongside Snowy Range Road just inside Laramie city limits Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Cows stand in a field south of Laramie as heavy smoke from the Mullen Fire effects visibility and air quality Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
A motorcyclist drives west along Snow Rang Road outside Laramie as the Mullen Fire continues to burn to the south causing smoke to limit views and effect air quality Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
Smoke from the Mullen Fire covers the bottom of the horizon seen from Libby Flats observation point in the Medicine Bow National Forest Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mullen Fire
A helicopter sits a base camp outside Centennial set up Tuesday for firefighters and other first responders working the Mullen Fire. The fire ignited in mid September.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!