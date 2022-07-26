Wildfire prompts evacuations near Laramie Peak

A fire burning near Laramie Peak in the Medicine Bow National Forest prompted evacuations of a nearby rural area, authorities say.

The Sugarloaf Fire was reported Monday afternoon on the Laramie Peak Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Wheatland. The blaze is seven miles southwest of Laramie Peak and five miles southwest of Friend Park Campground, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

An evacuation order was issued Monday evening for Bear Creek Road between Garret Intersection and Friend Park. A pre-evacuation notice was also in effect for Friend Park and Fetterman to Garrett Ranch.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, the fire had burned an estimated 500 acres. Fire officials hoped for a more accurate estimate Tuesday.

The fire is burning in rocky, forested terrain that is inaccessible in places. Heavy tankers, helicopters and smokejumpers are assisting in the effort to contain it. More crews and helicopters were expected to arrive Tuesday.

